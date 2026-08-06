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Two Vehicle Fatality Crash on SH55 Near Donnelly

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th, 2026, at 05:34 PM, on southbound SH55 near milepost 135, North of Donnelly.

A 74-year-old male from McCall was driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz GLC, travelling northbound on SH55.

Three juveniles in a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup were travelling southbound on SH55.

The Mercedes crossed the center line and a head-on collision occurred. A passenger in the Tacoma succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash and the other two juveniles and the driver of the Mercedes were transported to a nearby hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes was wearing a seatbelt. None of the occupants in the Tacoma were wearing seatbelts.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho

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Two Vehicle Fatality Crash on SH55 Near Donnelly

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