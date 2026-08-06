Where Ideas Become Real: DHgate China Creator Journey Opens New Possibilities for Creator-Led Business

Creators come together at DHgate’s “From Good to GoodSphere” Co-Creation Workshop in China

BEIJING, CHINA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beijing, China — Beginning July 27, DHgate brought four content creators to Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Yiwu for the DHgate China Creator Journey, a hands-on experience designed to move beyond traditional sourcing and explore how creator insight, community needs and China’s supply-chain capabilities can come together to build new products, brands and businesses.More than a factory tour, the journey created space for creators, manufacturers, merchants and the DHgate team to exchange ideas directly. Instead of starting with existing products and asking how they might be promoted, the group began with a different question:What could we create together?From Content Creators to Community-Led FoundersEach creator arrived with a distinct point of view, a trusted community and ideas shaped by real conversations with their audiences.Ryan Tang, founder of fragrance brand XAV, is exploring how storytelling, scent and audience participation can shape a creator-led product. Michele, a lifestyle creator focused on mature women, is looking at beauty and new possibilities for the next chapter of life. Plus-size model and entrepreneur Hayley Herms brought a strong perspective on confidence, representation and products designed around real bodies and needs. LaQuia, co-founder of NEWD STYLE, shared insights from women seeking authentic, inclusive and timeless fashion.In Shenzhen, the creators joined a co-creation workshop centered on their long-term ambitions—not only what they could promote, but what they hoped to build.The conversations reflected a broader shift in the creator economy. Creators can be more than distribution channels, and communities can be more than audiences. Their experiences, preferences and unmet needs can become the starting point for product development.Rather than creating a product first and finding an audience later, the process begins by listening to what communities already care about. Their needs and values can help shape product concepts, design, packaging and storytelling.Inside China’s Supply Chains, Ideas Begin to Take ShapeThe journey then moved to Guangzhou, where the group explored the beauty supply chain and saw how formulation, packaging, sampling and production connect.The conversations quickly moved from exploration to action. During the Guangzhou co-creation and business-matching sessions, two creators identified high-quality supply-chain partners and began moving their product ideas into the sampling stage.Michele, for example, is now working with Liyan Technology to develop initial samples for a skincare line inspired by the needs and preferences of her community. The collaboration represents an early but meaningful step toward the creation of a new creator-led brand—one shaped by Michele’s vision, direct audience insight and the manufacturer’s product-development expertise.For manufacturers, direct conversations with creators offered something traditional sourcing often cannot: real-world insight into overseas consumers and communities. That insight can help suppliers move beyond competing primarily on price and develop differentiated products with clearer demand and longer-term brand potential.In Yiwu, creators and merchants explored the speed and flexibility of one of the world’s most dynamic sourcing ecosystems. Yiwu’s small-batch, fast-response capabilities demonstrated how niche interests and highly specific product ideas can move quickly from inspiration toward sourcing and sampling.The experience also challenged the assumption that creator partnerships are simply a way to market existing inventory. Instead, merchants considered how they could become long-term product and brand partners, working alongside creators from the earliest stages of development.During the Yiwu stop, DHgate CEO Qingqing Yang shared the idea of allowing goodwill to flow and all participants to thrive together. She described DHgate’s role not simply as a marketplace matching buyers and sellers, but as a bridge connecting creativity, community insight, supply-chain expertise and production capabilities.In this model, creators bring audience insight. Manufacturers bring product knowledge. Communities contribute real needs and feedback. When all three enter the same conversation, an idea gains a clearer path toward becoming something real.Building Long-Term Value Beyond One-Off PromotionThroughout the DHgate China Creator Journey, DHgate acted as a connector and co-creation partner—matching creators with relevant categories and expertise, helping translate early ideas into actionable product directions, and creating the conditions for collaboration to continue beyond the journey itself.For creators, the opportunity is to build more sustainable value beyond one-time commissions by developing products, brands and creator-owned assets rooted in their communities.For manufacturers, it is a chance to gain direct access to overseas audience insight and become partners in brand creation rather than remaining behind-the-scenes producers.For community members, it means having their needs, tastes and values reflected in products they helped inspire. Rather than being treated only as consumers, they can become part of the product journey—sharing ideas, responding to concepts and helping shape what comes next.The DHgate China Creator Journey is part of DHgate’s movement From Good to GoodSphere—a belief that better business begins when people connect withtrust, share what they know and create value together.The journey across Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Yiwu marks only the beginning. Several ideas developed during the experience are already moving into supply-chain matching, product development and sampling. They will continue to be refined with creators, communities and manufacturing partners, creating a repeatable path from audience insight to product concept, sampling, brand creation and long-term collaboration.This is not just where products are made. It is where new possibilities begin.New dreams. New beginnings. New destinations.

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