Preliminary Budget & Proposed Tax Rate for 2026/2027

The Bell County Commissioners Court will vote on a proposed tax rate on Monday, August 10, 2026, and intends to adopt its budget and tax rate on Monday, August 24, 2026. Click here to view or download the Bell County Preliminary Budget FY2026-2027. Click here to view or download the Taxpayer Impact Statement.

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