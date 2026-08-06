RadiansPlus Revolutionizes EV Infrastructure in Hong Kong LINK Malls

RadiansPlus and LINK officials celebrate the new EV charging launch. Link is a leading real estate investor and manager with a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics assets RadiansPlus Technologies is a pioneering company in smart, grid-friendly EV and PV charging solutions.

RadiansPlus Delivers 252kW EV Charging Capacity in Record Two Weeks Without Grid Upgrade

By deploying our smart-load technology, we transformed a site with limited spare capacity into a high-volume charging hub in just 14 days. We are thrilled to see immediate community adoption.” — Geoffrey Chan

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadiansPlus , a pioneer in advanced smart energy and EV charging solutions, today announced the successful launch of its next-generation Zero Carbon EV charging stations at Lower Wong Tai Sin II Phase 9 Car Park of LINK REIT . This rollout marks a major milestone in urban EV infrastructure, demonstrating how intelligent energy management can multiply charging capacity without costly, time-consuming grid upgrades.The deployment delivers 252kW of total charging capacity—comprising two 60kW DC fast and six 22kW AC connectors—in a carpark that traditionally had only 26kW of spare capacity. Using RadiansPlus’s proprietary dynamic power allocation technology, the new stations can effortlessly support the daily commuting needs of 250 EVs, or fully charge 25 Tesla Model X vehicles every single day.Beyond technical prowess, the project sets a new benchmark for deployment speed and operational continuity. Installation and rigorous testing were completed in just two weeks. Crucially, the process required zero road digging, no overhead wiring, and no long-duration switchboard shutdowns. The stations opened to the public immediately following the official ceremony, ensuring zero disruption to mall operations, tenants, and shoppers."This rollout proves that urban EV charging doesn't require tearing up roads or waiting months for grid upgrades," said Geoffrey Chan, Co-Founder of RadiansPlus. "By deploying our smart-load technology, we transformed a site with limited spare capacity into a high-volume charging hub in just 14 days. We are thrilled to see immediate community adoption."Market response has been immediate. Within the first 24 hours, residents and visitors consumed 210kWh of energy. This initial uptake is sufficient to meet the daily mileage requirements of 21 EVs, proving both the high demand for accessible charging in retail environments and the immediate efficacy of the RadiansPlus system.For more information about RadiansPlus and its smart energy solutions, please visit www.radiansplus.com About RadiansPlusRadiansPlus is a leading provider of smart energy management and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating sustainable transport, RadiansPlus designs and deploys high-efficiency charging solutions that maximize existing electrical capacity, minimize installation disruption, and deliver seamless charging experiences for drivers and property owners.Media Contact:Geoffrey ChanCo-Founder, RadiansPlusGeoffrey.chan@radiansplus.com+852 9492-9982

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