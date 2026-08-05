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Wildfire Resources and Information

August 5, 2026

Our region has been impacted by ongoing wildfires, and we know many community members may be looking for assistance, reliable information, and local resources. If you or someone your know has been affected, the following resources are here to help.

Need Assistance?

If you are an Aging & Long Term Care client and have been impacted by the fires, please contact your Case Manager directly or by calling our main office at (509) 458-2509.

If you are an older adult, individual living with disabilities, or a family/friend/neighbor caregiver to an individual who has been affected by the fires, contact our Community Living Connections helpline at (509) 960-7281 for information about local services and available resources.

Local resources:

Ways to help: Interested in supporting those affected by the fires?

Air Quality:

Wildfires can significantly impact air quality throughout our region. Older adults and those with chronic health conditions or respiratory concerns may be especially vulnerable.

When smoke levels are elevated, stay indoors as much as possible, keep windows and doors closed, and monitor local conditions. We encourage everyone to remain alert and monitor updates about air quality levels in our community.

For current air quality information and health guidance, visit: Spokanecleanair.org/air-quality/current-air-quality

Resource Guide:

2026 Spokane Wildfire Resource List Spokane WA, call (509)960-7281 for support!

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Wildfire Resources and Information

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