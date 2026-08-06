KONST Signs Data Center Collaboration Agreement with SM+ Data Centers and LG Sinar Mas for SMX01, Expanding Its Compute Footprint into Southeast Asia

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (MERXWIRE) – Taiwan-based AI infrastructure company KONST today signed a collaboration agreement with SM+ Data Centers and LG Sinar Mas (LGSM) for the SMX01 data center during a signing ceremony in Taipei. The agreement was signed by Ben Chang, Chairman and Co-Founder of KONST, together with Herson Suindah, President Director & Group CEO of SM+ Holdings, and Ariawan, LG Sinar Mas (LGSM) COO. Through this partnership, KONST will secure next-generation, liquid-cooled, high-density data center capacity, establishing a Southeast Asian foothold for its GPU cloud services and enterprise compute solutions — a key milestone marking KONST’s first compute deployment beyond Taiwan.

KONST, SM+ Data Centers, and LG Sinar Mas sign the collaboration agreement for SMX01 in Jakarta. From left: Bill Cheng, Chairman of SM+; Ariawan, COO of LG Sinar Mas; Herson Suindah, President Director & Group CEO of SM+; Avery Tsai, CEO and Co-Founder of KONST; and Ben Chang, Chairman and Co-Founder of KONST. (Photo via KONST)

SMX01 is SM+’s AI-ready, connectivity-rich data center located in Jakarta’s central business district. The project is a collaboration among SM+ Data Centers, Korea Investment Real Asset Management (KIRA), and LGSM to deliver secure, scalable infrastructure designed to support the growth of the digital economy in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Building on SMX01’s AI-ready infrastructure, KONST will deploy its three-tier portfolio spanning GPU infrastructure, Neo Cloud, and AI applications, leveraging the facility’s support for high power density and liquid cooling to meet the fast-growing demand for AI compute across Southeast Asia.

Representatives from KONST (Konsttech Ltd), SM+, LG Sinar Mas, and ecosystem partners Giga Computing and Raydian Cloud celebrate the launch of the Southeast Asia AI infrastructure partnership. (Photo via KONST)

The Jakarta site also brings together a comprehensive partner ecosystem: GPU servers are supplied by Giga Computing, a subsidiary of GIGABYTE, while GPU cluster deployment and operations are managed by Raydian Cloud, an AI infrastructure services provider with an established presence across Southeast Asia. The partners combine their expertise to ensure the quality and reliability of high-density GPU clusters from build-out through ongoing operations.

Ben Chang, Chairman and Co-Founder of KONST, said: “Today marks a major milestone for KONST as we take the next step in expanding our AI infrastructure business into Southeast Asia. Indonesia is a key market for AI, and we are proud to work with SM+, LGSM, Giga Computing, and Raydian Cloud to build the next generation of AI data centers. This strong partnership is only the beginning. We believe KONST can become a leading and innovative brand in the AI ecosystem, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

Herson Suindah, President Director & Group CEO of SM+ Holdings, said: “This collaboration turns our shared vision for SMX01—our flagship, future-proof data center—into reality. It is a true partnership that goes beyond a traditional buyer-seller relationship: SM+ and KONST share the same drive and determination to grow together. We are excited to support KONST and to grow alongside the company as AI and GPU development accelerates.”

Ariawan, LG Sinar Mas(LGSM) COO, said: “As SMX01 moves closer to its operational launch, establishing strategic partnerships with industry leaders like KONST is essential to fulfilling our commitment to deliver a world-class, AI-ready data center. By combining LGSM’s end-to-end design, construction, and operations expertise with KONST’s proven capabilities, we are reinforcing our commitment to setting the standard for reliability and excellence in Indonesia’s digital infrastructure landscape.”

Andy Neo, Sales Director of Giga Computing, said: “We are pleased to celebrate this partnership with KONST, SM+, and Raydian Cloud. The Jakarta deployment is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. Giga Computing looks forward to supporting the project’s next phase and helping bring this next-generation infrastructure to life.”

Marcus Cheng, Founder & CEO of Raydian Cloud, said: “Having played a part in bringing these partners together, I am pleased to see the collaboration reach this milestone. High-density GPU clusters require specialized operating discipline from build-out through Day 2 operations. As trusted partners, Raydian Cloud looks forward to bringing its regional expertise to support KONST, SM+, and LGSM in setting a new benchmark for AI infrastructure in Indonesia.”

Since its founding, KONST has focused on AI infrastructure, with operations spanning GPU data center construction, GPU cloud services, and bare-metal server leasing. Earlier this year, the company opened its corporate headquarters in Nangang, Taipei. The partnership with SM+ Data Centers and LGSM will allow KONST to leverage compute resources across both its Taiwan and Jakarta sites, offering customers in Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and other Asian markets more flexible deployment options from raw compute to platform services.

Coinciding with the signing, KONST is also exhibiting at Ai4 2026 (August 4–6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas), billed as America’s largest AI conference. At Booth 403, KONST is showcasing its GPU cloud and AI infrastructure services to thousands of industry leaders as the company advances its expansion in Southeast Asia and North America in parallel. (Photo via KONST)

About KONST

KONST is a Taiwan-based AI infrastructure company providing GPU data center construction, GPU cloud services, bare-metal server leasing, colocation services, and the Horizon.ai ATP platform. Built on NVIDIA hardware, KONST is committed to making AI compute more accessible and efficient for enterprises and developers.

About SM+

Founded in 2023 and based in Jakarta, SM+ is a digital infrastructure and services platform backed by Sinar Mas, one of Indonesia’s largest conglomerates. The SM+ Data Centers segment owns and manages 25 data centers across Indonesia, representing nearly 40 MW of combined IT load capacity in operation and under development. The SM+ Technology Solutions segment operates as an IT services provider and systems integrator through the LG Sinar Mas joint venture.

About LG Sinar Mas (LGSM)

LG Sinar Mas (LGSM) is a joint venture between LG CNS, a leading South Korean IT services and data center company, and SM+, the digital infrastructure and services business unit of Sinar Mas, one of Indonesia’s largest diversified business groups. LGSM focuses on technology transformation for the financial services, telecommunications, and industrial sectors in Indonesia, with capabilities spanning Business Application Services, Data & AI, and IT Operations & Infrastructure. These capabilities are anchored by SMX01, a Tier IV AI-ready data center that serves as a global-standard infrastructure foundation to support high-performance computing, data security, and enterprise scalability in Indonesia.

Media Contacts:

Jora Huang, Head of Public Relations, KONST

Tel: +886-2-7702-9088 ext. 2209

Email: jora.huang@konsttech.ai

SOURCE: Konsttech Ltd.

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