Elkhart County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 5, 2026) – Elkhart County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Indiana's students deserve exceptional teachers in every classroom, and that starts with supporting the next generation of educators," said State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City). "The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship helps aspiring teachers by easing the financial burden of earning a college degree."

"These scholarships help students turn their passion for teaching into a full-time career," said State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury). "College can be expensive, but these young Hoosiers will be able to better focus on their academics thanks to this financial assistance."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Lydia Benjamin, Elkhart High School;

Laynee Budreau, Indiana Connections Academy 7-12;

Sean Dickerhoof, Elkhart High School;

Natalie Eash, Northridge High School;

Ellie Holden, North Wood High School;

Owen Marks, Elkhart High School;

Kaitlyn Morelock, Concord Community High School; and

Kalea Sparks, Jimtown High School.

State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"We want to encourage our best and brightest Hoosier students to pay it forward by also teaching our youth," Miller said "Congratulations to all of these future teachers."

"For so many of us, there were teachers who changed our lives and made a positive impact," said State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola). "Quality educators are tremendously important to ensuring Indiana continues to be a great state for families."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

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State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) represents House District 49,

which includes a portion of Elkhart County.

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State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) represents House District 48,

which includes a portion of Elkhart County.

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State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) represents House District 21,

which includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

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