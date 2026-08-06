Decatur County legislators: Local student receives education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 5, 2026) – Julia Newman of North Decatur Jr-Sr High School is among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Teachers are a vital component to students' success, working to mold the future of our state," said State Rep. Alex Zimmerman (R-North Vernon). "I'm excited to see what these scholarship recipients can do when they start leading our classrooms."

"These scholarships help Hoosier students to earn a degree in teaching while ensuring their talent stays in Indiana to teach the next generation," said State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville).

State Rep. Lindsay Patterson (R-Brookville) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Indiana needs passionate educators who are prepared to lead future generations," Patterson said. "This scholarship is rewarding students who excel academically and are committed to making a difference in the classroom."

Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville) represents House District 73,

which includes portions of Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Alex Zimmerman (R-North Vernon) represents House District 67,

which includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.