McNamara: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 5, 2026) – Posey County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville).

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"These students are on the track to get a valuable education and help future generations prepare for success," McNamara said. "This program encourages young Hoosiers to become educators and leaders in our classrooms."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Mandalynn Brock, Mount Vernon High School;

Reghan Hurt, Mater Dei High School; and

Jaiden Walden, North Posey High School.

McNamara said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Next Generation Hoosier Educator Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) represents House District 76,

which includes all of Posey County and a portion of Vanderburgh County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.