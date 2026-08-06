Monroe County legislators: State funding awarded to support local arts and culture projects

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 5, 2026) – Monroe County legislators are highlighting local arts and culture projects that received funding through the READI 2.0 Arts & Culture grant program. The investment will help strengthen quality of place, support local economic development and enhance community amenities throughout the region.

This year, these local projects were among the funding recipients:

The Integrated Arts Creative HUB , which will create a collaborative environment featuring public workspaces, multipurpose resource rooms and a community café;

, which will create a collaborative environment featuring public workspaces, multipurpose resource rooms and a community café; The STEAMery Creative Campus , which will host hands-on labs and classes focused on robotics, ceramics, culinary arts, audio/video production and e-sports;

, which will host hands-on labs and classes focused on robotics, ceramics, culinary arts, audio/video production and e-sports; Rural Placemaking Studio Expansion , which will strengthen the vitality of rural Indiana by supporting local leaders in transforming public spaces; and

, which will strengthen the vitality of rural Indiana by supporting local leaders in transforming public spaces; and Uplands Regional Creative Economy Commons, which will create professional pathways for artists and creative entrepreneurs, expand access to business-development resources and provide the infrastructure needed for creative professionals to live, work and build businesses in the region.

"The thriving arts and culture of Monroe County helps draw people in, and those visitors spend money right here and support our local businesses," said State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman). "This is the kind of investment that comes back to support our communities many times over."

Through the READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Initiative, $65 million is being invested in projects that strengthen Indiana’s creative economy through efforts such as public art, cultural amenities and other community-focused improvements.

Indiana’s 15 READI regions developed arts and culture plans to identify opportunities for investment, and projects were selected based on their potential to create lasting community and economic impacts. More than 300 projects were proposed, representing over $1 billion in potential investments for arts and culture.

"This investment in arts and culture for our communities will go a long way," said State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute). "Indiana's creative economy supports more jobs by giving artists and small businesses a place to grow and a reason to stay."

Click here to view a full list of READI Arts & Culture Initiative award recipients, project details and funding amounts. More information about the initiative is available at IndianaREADI.com.

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State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman) represents House District 62,

which includes all of Brown County, and portions of Monroe and Jackson counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) represents House District 46,

which includes all of Owen County, and portions of Clay, Monroe and Vigo counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.