Boozman Works to Build Bipartisan Support for Farm Bill 2.0

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) continues working to secure a bipartisan agreement on Farm Bill 2.0 ahead of Thursday’s business meeting by making targeted updates that address concerns raised by members, states and stakeholders.

The updated proposal reflects Boozman’s ongoing commitment to find common ground and advance a bipartisan farm bill that provides the long overdue certainty, stability and support rural America needs through updated policies.

Boozman’s offer includes:

Providing states greater flexibility by allowing them the option to use either Fiscal Year 2026 or Fiscal Year 2027 error rate data when calculating their Fiscal Year 2029 benefit cost share.

Increasing funding for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) commodity purchases to provide more domestic markets for farmers and producers while ensuring better access to nutritious, domestically grown foods for families and food banks that support them.

“This is a good faith effort to respond to concerns of states by making meaningful improvements including these updates to nutrition policy. We have a real opportunity Thursday to advance a bipartisan bill to the Senate floor that delivers the long overdue certainty farmers, ranchers and producers need. I’m hopeful this proposal can unlock that potential,” Boozman said.