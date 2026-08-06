Pullman Jakarta Central Park Strengthens Sustainable Leadership in Indonesia’s MICE Sector

Pullman Jakarta Central Park

First certified by Green Globe Certification in 2024, Pullman Jakarta Central Park has successfully achieved its third consecutive certification.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located in the vibrant West Jakarta district and directly connected to Central Park Mall, Pullman Jakarta Central Park is one of Indonesia's leading international MICE and lifestyle destinations. The hotel features extensive meeting and event facilities, welcoming thousands of business and leisure travelers each year while delivering innovative hospitality experiences in the heart of the capital.First certified by Green Globe in 2024, Pullman Jakarta Central Park has successfully achieved its third consecutive Green Globe certification , reaffirming its commitment to sustainable hospitality and responsible business practices. This recertification reflects the hotel's continuous efforts to integrate environmental, social, and economic sustainability into its operations while maintaining the high standards expected of an international MICE hotel.As a leading venue for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions, Pullman Jakarta Central Park recognizes the growing importance of sustainability within the global events industry. Flexible meeting spaces are designed to maximize resource efficiency by adapting to the size and requirements of each event. Energy-efficient LED lighting, optimized air-conditioning systems, and natural daylight in selected meeting rooms help reduce environmental impact.To further support responsible events, the hotel incorporates digital signage to minimize paper use, eco-friendly staging materials where possible, and sustainable event practices that align with international sustainability standards, enabling corporate clients and event organizers to host more environmentally responsible meetings and events.This commitment to excellence has also been recognized through several prestigious industry awards. In 2025, Pullman Jakarta Central Park was named Best Convention Hotel Indonesia 2025–2026, recognized among the Top 5 Sustainable Hotels by the Wonderful Indonesia Tourism Award 2025, and received the Accor Best Sustainability Hotel Award, further strengthening its position as a leader in sustainable hospitality and MICE operations.As part of its sustainability journey, the hotel continuously implements initiatives focused on energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing. Sustainability is embedded throughout Pullman Jakarta Central Park, from guest rooms equipped with water-efficient fixtures and eco-friendly amenities, to food and beverage outlets that prioritize responsible sourcing and food waste reduction, and a commitment to eliminating single-use plastics across operations. In back-of-house operations, comprehensive waste segregation systems support responsible disposal and recycling. These integrated practices enable the hotel to deliver exceptional hospitality while reducing its environmental footprint.Employee engagement remains a key driver of success. Through its Green Team, Pullman Jakarta Central Park organizes sustainability awareness campaigns, environmental activities, and community engagement programs that encourage employees to actively contribute to the hotel's sustainability goals.Beyond its operations, the hotel continues to support local communities through educational initiatives, charitable programs, and partnerships that promote social responsibility and environmental awareness. These efforts reflect Pullman Jakarta Central Park's belief that hospitality should create a positive impact not only for guests but also for the wider community.With its third consecutive Green Globe certification, Pullman Jakarta Central Park remains committed to advancing sustainable hospitality, supporting responsible tourism, and setting new benchmarks for sustainability within Indonesia's international MICE sector.About PullmanPullman Hotels & Resorts is where people, cultures and ideas collide. As a platform for social exchanges, Pullman invites global travellers and modern visionaries to meet, collaborate, and engage in transformative spaces. More than 150 addresses around the world act as cultural hubs in the world’s most dynamic destinations, from Pullman Paris Montparnasse to Pullman Singapore Orchard and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Born over 150 years ago with an open-minded spirit, Pullman continues to evolve as a connector of people and ideas. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.pullman.accor.com | all.com | group.accor.comPULLMAN JAKARTA CENTRAL PARKPodomoro City, Letjen S. Parman St No.Kav 28, Grogol petamburan, Jakarta, 11470, IndonesiaPhone: +62 21 29200088 – Whatsapp: +62 815 2920 0088Reservation email: reservation@pullmanjakartacentralpark.comWebsite: https://www.pullmanjakartacentralpark.com/

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