Parkside Works, university’s partnership and workforce-innovation office, undergoes leadership change

KENOSHA, Wis. – Steve “Rocky” Donovan, the founding executive director of Parkside Works at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, plans to retire at the end of August after helping launch the university’s partnership and workforce-innovation office.

Dr. John Skalbeck will succeed Donovan as Executive Director, UW-Parkside said. Donovan has led the office since its creation in 2025.

Parkside Works is a centralized point of contact for connecting employers, nonprofits, government agencies, and community partners with UW-Parkside’s academic programs, research, and workforce training. The office’s stated goal is to help align education and training with workforce needs across southeastern Wisconsin.

In its first year, the university said Parkside Works launched a partnership with OrdifyAI to expand artificial intelligence learning opportunities, developed a collaboration hub in Molinaro Hall, and strengthened relationships with regional employers and community organizations. Additionally, Parkside Works secured a $100,000 Lumina Foundation grant aimed at supporting student success through high-impact instructional practices.

“Parkside Works was created to strengthen the connection between UW-Parkside and the communities we serve, and Rocky transformed that vision into reality,” Chancellor Lynn Akey said. Akey credited Donovan with building partnerships and establishing an initial foundation for the office.

Donovan said in the release that helping launch Parkside Works was “one of the most rewarding chapters” of his career, and pointed to the office’s role in connecting the university with employers and community leaders.

A retirement reception honoring Donovan will be announced later.

Donovan is a two-time UW-Parkside alumnus and spent more than 30 years in banking and business development, most recently serving as an Executive Vice President at Community State Bank. Donovan has served on boards including the UW-Parkside Foundation Board, RAMAC, the Racine Community Foundation and YMCA boards in Racine and Kenosha and has been recognized as a UW-Parkside Distinguished Alumnus.

Skalbeck currently serves as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Academic Partnerships and has been involved in Parkside Works since its inception, including chairing a workgroup responsible for designing the office and establishing its strategic framework.

“I am excited to build on that momentum as we deepen relationships with employers, expand workforce development opportunities, create new pathways for students, and strengthen UW-Parkside’s impact throughout southeastern Wisconsin,” Skalbeck said.

Skalbeck is also a Professor of Geosciences and Academic Director of UW-Parkside’s Master of Science in Sustainable Management program. Skalbeck holds a Ph.D. in hydrogeology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

UW-Parkside said Parkside Works will continue expanding employer partnerships, workforce development initiatives, community-engaged learning opportunities, continuing education programs, and other collaborations aimed at strengthening the region’s talent pipeline. More information is available at uwp.edu/connect/parksideworks.

About UW-Parkside

Since its founding in 1968, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been a trusted partner for the region’s higher educational needs, empowering students to thrive, advancing applied knowledge, and developing talent for the future. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as certificates and pre-professional programs, designed to foster personal and professional growth through real-world and impactful learning experiences. Located in the dynamic Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, UW-Parkside offers unmatched access to world-class internships, professional networks, and endless career-building opportunities, placing students at the center of it all.

Written by UW-Parkside

Link to original story: https://www.uwp.edu/explore/media/steve-donovan-retirement/