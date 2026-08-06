VISIT COLLEGE STATION EARNS DMAP ACCREDITATION FROM DESTINATIONS INTERNATIONAL

Visit College Station has been awarded the Destinatioon Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International

Distinction places VCS among fewer than 200 accredited destination organizations worldwide

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit College Station has been awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International, recognizing the organization's commitment to industry excellence and its meeting of global performance and accountability standards for destination organizations."We are pleased to have Visit College Station join our distinguished group of accredited organizations," said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. "This distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community."The accreditation requires a destination organization to successfully meet a rigorous set of mandatory and voluntary standards spanning governance, finance, human resources, sales, marketing and communications, destination development and research. DMAP is the only international accreditation program for destination organizations, and Visit College Station now joins nearly 200 destination organizations worldwide in earning it."This accreditation is a milestone for our team and for College Station as a destination," said Jeremiah Cook, Assistant Director of Tourism for Visit College Station. "It confirms to our stakeholders and partners that we hold ourselves to the highest standards, and that we bring that same standard to the work we do promoting them day in and day out."Destination marketing organizations like Visit College Station play a critical role in local economies, driving visitor spending that supports jobs, funds city services and eases the tax burden on residents — all without a direct cost to local taxpayers, since DMO operations are funded through hotel occupancy tax revenue generated by visitors themselves. In 2025, tourism translated into $483.6 million in visitor spending, with more than 5,800 residents employed in our tourism economy, underscoring why accredited, professionally run destination organizations matter to the community's long-term economic health.The designation follows closely on the heels of the College Station City Council's unanimous adoption of Visit College Station’s Tourism Strategic Plan, further underscoring the organization's momentum and professional standing.ABOUT VISIT COLLEGE STATIONVisit College Station is the official destination marketing organization for the City of College Station, home to Texas A&M University, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and the signature Howdy hospitality that defines Aggieland. Located at the center of the Texas Triangle, College Station is within a three-hour drive of Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, making it one of the most accessible weekend destinations in the state. From game days at Kyle Field to military heritage, Brazos Valley trails to historic Northgate nights; visitors are invited to learn why you'll love it here. Plan your trip VisitCollegeStation.com About Destinations InternationalDestinations International is the world's largest and most trusted resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With over 10,000 members and partners from more than 770 destinations worldwide, the association represents a powerful, forward-thinking and collaborative global community. For more information, visit DestinationsInternational.org

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