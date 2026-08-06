OKKAMI Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Enterprise Readiness for Global Hospitality

Antony Goddard - COO, OKKAMI

OKKAMI achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, strengthening enterprise security, governance and operational excellence for hospitality worldwide.

This certification is much more than a compliance exercise” — Antony Goddard, Chief Operating Officer of OKKAMI

BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKKAMI, the leading guest engagement and hospitality technology platform trusted by more than 700 hotels and resorts worldwide, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognised standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).The certification represents a significant milestone in OKKAMI's evolution from a fast-growing hospitality technology provider into a mature, enterprise-grade software company with globally recognised governance, security and operational standards.For hotel groups, ownership companies and enterprise customers, ISO 27001 provides independent assurance that OKKAMI has implemented robust processes to identify, manage and continually improve information security risks across its organisation."This certification is much more than a compliance exercise," said Antony Goddard , Chief Operating Officer of OKKAMI."It reflects the way we operate as a business. As our customers become larger, more global and increasingly security conscious, they expect technology partners to demonstrate mature governance, disciplined processes and internationally recognised security standards. Achieving ISO 27001 confirms that OKKAMI is investing in the long-term foundations required to support the world's leading hospitality brands."Over the past decade, OKKAMI has grown into one of the hospitality industry's most connected guest engagement platforms, delivering mobile applications, digital guest services, smart room controls , messaging, mobile key, loyalty, and more than 75 integrations with leading hospitality systems.As the company continues expanding globally, ISO 27001 establishes a common framework for protecting customer information, managing risk and continuously improving operational excellence across every part of the organisation.The certification also reinforces OKKAMI's commitment to:- Protecting customer and guest information through internationally recognised security practices.- Delivering enterprise-grade governance, risk management and operational controls.- Supporting the compliance requirements of global hotel brands and ownership groups.- Demonstrating a culture of continual improvement across people, processes and technology.Rather than representing the end of a project, ISO 27001 marks the beginning of an ongoing commitment to continuous improvement."Enterprise organisations don't choose technology partners based solely on features anymore," Goddard added. "They choose companies they can trust to operate professionally, manage risk effectively and safeguard critical information. ISO 27001 is an important milestone in that journey, and one that reflects the culture we continue to build at OKKAMI."The achievement further strengthens OKKAMI's position as a trusted technology partner for luxury hotel brands, international hotel groups and mixed-use property developments around the world.

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