Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Todd Blanche’s Nomination to be Attorney General

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee today advanced Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s nomination to be U.S. Attorney General, by a vote of 12-10.

“Todd Blanche’s Justice Department has reprioritized the safety of Americans after the Biden administration opened the borders to violent criminals and turned a blind eye to the heinous crimes that were happening around the country… Today, I’m not only voting to advance Todd Blanche’s nomination. I’m voting for the safety of the American people,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said.

Blanche’s nomination is supported by over 670,000 law enforcement officers, 300 Angel Families and more than 100 bipartisan U.S. Attorneys and DOJ officials spanning eight administrations. Under his leadership at the Department of Justice, the United States’ homicide rate has fallen to its lowest level in over 125 years, and every major violent crime category has dropped below pre-pandemic levels.

Watch the executive business meeting HERE. Read Grassley’s opening statement HERE.

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