Chairman Risch Opening Statement at Nomination Hearing on August 5, 2026

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today gave the following opening remarks at a full committee nomination hearing. Witnesses included Peter McCoy to be Ambassador to Montenegro, Daniel Travis to be Ambassador to Sierra Leone, and Nathaniel Morris to be Ambassador to Colombia.

Chairman Risch gave the following remarks:

“Thank you to all of you for being here today. I know what a sacrifice it is to take these positions when you have to move overseas. And we also want to thank your families because we know how important it is to have the support of your families because they also make the sacrifices that are necessary to do this job.

“So, we will start with Montenegro. The U.S. has a vested interest in making Montenegro stronger by supporting its government’s efforts to implement reforms, modernize its national defense, and integrate itself within the transatlantic community.

“I look forward to hearing how you plan to promote bilateral and regional cooperation that advances U.S. interests and supports Montenegro’s ambitions to become a key leader and partner in both the Western Balkans and across Europe.

“Mr. Morris, a strong relationship with Colombia is important to achieve our national interest in a prosperous, democratic, and secure Western Hemisphere.

“Our partnership has contributed to widespread economic growth, as well as safer communities here at home, in Colombia, and the hemisphere at large.

“Colombia’s internal security is under pressure due to flaws in the 2016 deal with the communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the misguided policies of the Petro government. Equally concerning is the negative influence of malign state actors, like Russia and China.

“Mr. Morris, I look forward to hearing how—if confirmed— you would work with the incoming government in Colombia to unleash private sector economic growth, confront transnational criminal and terrorist organizations, and reduce the malign influence of China and Russia.

“And finally, Mr. Travis—Sierra Leone continues to face serious development challenges following years of civil war and disease. The U.S. must remain engaged to counter China’s influence and to ensure that Sierra Leone remains stable, democratic, and a true partner to the United States.

“These issues warrant strong attention from the United States. I am glad to see someone with extensive Africa experience taking up the role, if confirmed.

“Thank you again to our nominees for being here. And now, I will turn it over to the distinguished ranking member, Senator Shaheen.”

These remarks have been lightly edited for clarity. Witness testimony is available on foreign.senate.gov.