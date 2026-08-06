Chairman Risch Opening Statement at Nominations Hearing on July 30, 2026

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today gave the following opening remarks at a full committee nomination hearing. Witnesses included Sarah Rogers to be Chief Executive Officer of the United States Agency for Global Media and Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Rebekah Jurata to be United States Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund, and Jennifer Johnson-Carroll to be Ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Chairman Risch gave the following remarks:

“Thank you to our nominees for being here today, and especially thank you to the families. When you serve, we all know the families share part of the burden and responsibility that it takes. And, it is always stress on them just as it is on those that step forward to take part in our government.

“Ms. Rogers, this call to serve is not new for you or your family. Your potential dual role, serving as Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and the CEO of USAGM, would create a unity of operations and of messaging across the federal government. And, as Secretary Rubio continuously demonstrates, in this administration the best reward for hard work is another job.

“As you know, USAGM is the funding source of some of America’s most important public diplomacy tools, but it is also an agency with a troubled past— and in this administration it is in a period of transition. It will be your responsibility to right the ship and chart a much-improved course for the organization and U.S. public diplomacy in general.

“Ms. Jurata, the International Monetary Fund is the international organization focused on promoting international economic stability.

“If confirmed as U.S. Executive Director to the board, you will be tasked with representing the U.S. position in the day-to-day business of the IMF and ensuring American interests are protected. I look forward to hearing how you plan to promote President Trump's vision for refocusing the IMF’s efforts and achieving its core mandate of global economic cooperation and stability.

“And finally, Ms. Carroll, Trinidad and Tobago is a fellow democracy and a key U.S. economic, diplomatic, and security partner in the Caribbean. Trinidad has benefited from and actively participated in U.S. initiatives like the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership and the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.

“And most recently, Trinidad has played an active role in support of U.S. law enforcement efforts in the region, including the arrest and extradition of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. We are very grateful for this work. I look forward to hearing your thoughts on ways we can deepen our strategic relations with Trinidad, if you are confirmed as ambassador.

“Thank you again to our nominees. Again, thank you to your families. Now I’ll turn it over to the ranking member for her remarks.”

These remarks have been lightly edited for clarity. Witness testimony is available on foreign.senate.gov.