Manufacturing Jobs Flock to the U.S. Thanks to President Trump’s America First Economic Agenda

With President Trump’s economic agenda taking effect, the United States is seeing an economic revival across our manufacturing industry. July saw the strongest expansion in domestic manufacturing activity in more than four years, marking seven consecutive months of growth in the sector.

The results are clear: President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts and America First trade policies are driving an economic boom, bringing jobs and critical industry back home. Just this week, Switzerland-based medicine maker Octapharma announced a $1.5 billion investment to build its first-ever U.S. production facility, creating 1,500 jobs.

This is just the latest in a long line of foreign investments in U.S. manufacturing:

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis announced a $23 billion investment in 10 different U.S. manufacturing and research & development facilities, creating 4,000 jobs.

Swiss healthcare company Roche announced a $50 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and R&D, creating more than 12,000 jobs.

Belgium-based pharmaceutical company UCB announced a $2 billion investment to build its first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility, creating over 800 jobs.

Japanese automaker Toyota announced a $3.6 billion investment to support truck production, creating 2,000 jobs.

Mexico-based aluminum recycler Zerluma announced a $50 million investment in a new U.S. manufacturing plant, creating 70 jobs.

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC announced a $265 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron, in partnership with NVIDIA, announced a $700 million investment in AI manufacturing, creating up to 1,000 jobs.

German engineering company Siemens announced a $165 million investment in U.S. manufacturing, creating more than 350 jobs.

President Trump and his entire Administration will continue driving this revival further, making good on the promise to reshore American jobs, revitalize our domestic supply chain, and put America First.