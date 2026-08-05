President Trump and Republicans Deliver Big Wins for the Silver State

From the largest tax cut for working families in American history to the most secure border on record, Nevada is winning again under President Donald J. Trump and Republican leadership. Since returning to office, President Trump has cut taxes, driven down crime, secured the border, opened federal lands, unleashed American energy, and attracted billions in private investment to Nevada.

Historic Tax Relief for Working Families and Seniors

No Tax on Tips: More than 440,000 Nevada tipped workers — including those in Las Vegas, the birthplace of this landmark policy — saved an average of $10,000 this filing season.

More than 440,000 Nevada tipped workers — including those in Las Vegas, the birthplace of this landmark policy — saved an average of $10,000 this filing season. No Tax on Overtime: 150,000 Nevada workers saved an average of $3,000.

150,000 Nevada workers saved an average of $3,000. No Tax on Social Security: 500,000 Nevada seniors paid zero federal taxes on their benefits.

500,000 Nevada seniors paid zero federal taxes on their benefits. Bigger Refunds: Nevada’s average tax refund rose 15% to $4,193 — among the highest in the nation.

Nevada’s average tax refund rose 15% to $4,193 — among the highest in the nation. Investments in Rural Health: Nevada secured nearly $180 million in first-year funding under the Working Families Tax Cuts’ Rural Health Transformation Program.

Nevada secured nearly $180 million in first-year funding under the Working Families Tax Cuts’ Rural Health Transformation Program. Protecting Nevada’s Economy: The Working Families Tax Cuts safeguarded $10 billion in state GDP and $5 billion in wages for Nevadans.

Safer Communities and More Affordable Housing

Violent crime is down in Las Vegas and statewide compared to the final year of the previous Administration — and is continuing its downward trend.

The Trump Administration has not released a single illegal alien into the United States in 14 consecutive months, while the U.S. recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in more than five decades and more than three million illegal aliens have left the country since President Trump returned to office.

As a result, home prices in Las Vegas — one of the top 20 metro areas with the largest illegal alien population — have dropped nearly 4% since President Trump took office, the largest decline among major U.S. cities. Statewide, home prices are down 2.1% over last year.

Billions in New Private Investment

Apple announced a $600 billion investment over four years, with Nevada targeted for significant expansion. Amazon invested a record $340 billion across the United States in 2025, including customer fulfillment centers and AI and cloud infrastructure projects in Nevada. Vantage Data Centers announced a $3 billion AI data center campus in Storey County. Crocs committed $80 million to expand its Las Vegas fulfillment center. First Majestic announced a $75 million investment to restart the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Elko County.

Opening Federal Lands, Advancing Energy Dominance

The Trump Administration launched a joint task force alongside Gov. Lombardo to open vast tracts of federal land in Nevada for residential development, while fast-tracking several major energy projects to further the American Energy Dominance agenda.

Strengthening National Defense

The FY2027 Air Force budget request includes $730 million for new hangars and support facilities at Nellis Air Force Base to host America’s newest sixth-generation fighter jet.

President Trump and Republicans are delivering results for Nevada families, workers, seniors, and communities — proving once again that America First means Nevada First.