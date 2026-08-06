Spice Island Beach Resort President Janelle Hopkin Honored with NABHOOD Trailblazer Award

Pictured (L-R): Andy Ingraham of NABHOOD; Janelle’s mother Lady Betty Hopkin; Janelle’s son Royston; Janelle Hopkin; and Jay Patel of AAHOA

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janelle Hopkin, president and managing director of Spice Island Beach Resort, has been honored with the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD) Hank Thomas Trailblazer Award, recognizing her leadership and contributions to the hospitality industry.The award celebrates individuals whose vision, leadership and commitment have helped shape the future of hospitality while advancing opportunities for others. Hopkin accepted the honor during the NABHOOD Annual Conference in Miami, where she also participated in a Women in Hospitality panel discussion and spoke with hospitality students about careers in the industry.The recognition marks a significant milestone for both Hopkin and Spice Island Beach Resort, continuing a family legacy of leadership in Caribbean tourism. In 2019, the same award was presented to her late father, Sir Royston O. Hopkin, KCMG, whose vision established Spice Island Beach Resort as one of the Caribbean's premier luxury properties.“Receiving this award from an organization dedicated to expanding opportunity and leadership in hospitality is a tremendous honor. It is especially meaningful to follow in my father’s footsteps and continue the legacy he built while representing Grenada and the Caribbean hospitality industry,” said Hopkin.Founded by Andy Ingraham, NABHOOD works to increase the representation of Black hotel owners, operators and developers while fostering professional development, education and business opportunities throughout the hospitality sector.Hopkin said participating in the conference extended beyond accepting the award. She welcomed the opportunity to engage with fellow hospitality leaders during the Women in Hospitality panel and connect with students exploring careers in the industry, describing the experience as both rewarding and inspiring.Family-owned and -operated for more than six decades, Spice Island Beach Resort continues to build on its legacy of warm Caribbean hospitality, exceptional service and leadership within the regional tourism sector.PHOTO CAPTION: Janelle Hopkin, President & Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, receives the NABHOOD “Hank Thomas” Trailblazer Award. Pictured with Andy Ingraham (left), Founder, President & CEO of NABHOOD, and Jay Patel (right), Regional Director of AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association).About Spice Island Beach ResortSpice Island Beach Resort is perennially rated as the definitive, 21st-century luxury Caribbean retreat. The resort features 64 elegantly appointed suites, including 17 with private swimming pools, in addition to 32 luxurious beachfront suites. This independent, local family-owned all-inclusive property has won numerous regional and international awards, including the coveted AAA Five Diamond and Michelin Key ratings. Spice Island Beach Resort is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. For further information, visit www.spiceislandbeachresort.com

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