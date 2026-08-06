Onumen technology Co.,Ltd

Exploring China’s leading folding LED display manufacturers delivering innovative, flexible, and high-performance visual solutions worldwide.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folding LED display screens are large-format displays built with flexible PCB modules and hinged or foldable structures that allow panels to be folded for transport and storage. They are widely used in stage events, concerts, exhibitions, corporate conferences, and commercial advertising where quick assembly and relocation are required. China hosts a significant share of global LED display manufacturing capacity, and several manufacturers have developed dedicated folding LED display product lines. This article profiles five reputable manufacturers in the segment: Onumen Technology Co., Ltd. , ROE Visual Co., Ltd., INFiLED Electronics Co., Ltd., Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., and Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.Market Context: Folding LED Display Screens in ChinaAccording to Maximize Market Research, the global foldable display market was valued at USD 4.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly USD 169.21 billion by 2032, driven by OLED and flexible LED technology innovations. According to Market.us, the global LED display screen market is valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Mordor Intelligence reports that China's LED display market is projected to reach 660 billion RMB (approximately USD 91 billion) in 2024, with the region hosting 80% of global manufacturing capacity. These figures indicate that folding and flexible LED display products form a growing sub-segment within the broader LED display industry.Folding LED displays differ from conventional cabinet-based LED screens in that they use lightweight materials such as engineering plastic, flexible PCB, and silicone, with metal hardware for structural support. The foldable structure allows the screen to be folded into a compact package, reducing transportation volume and enabling faster setup. Common secondary product categories include large foldable LED screens, portable quick-assemble foldable LED screens , liftable foldable LED screens, stage foldable LED screens, commercial advertising foldable LED screens, outdoor advertising foldable LED screens, hotel foldable LED screens, church/theater foldable LED screens, corporate showroom foldable LED screens, airport foldable LED screens, and detachable foldable LED screens.Onumen Technology Co., Ltd.: A Shenzhen-Based Folding LED Display ManufacturerFounded in 2009, Onumen Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer specializing in lightweight foldable and rollable LED display solutions. The company's annual production capacity reaches 9,000 square meters, supported by a 2,000-square-meter facility and a team of 50 employees, including 20 R&D engineers. According to the company profile, onumen.com states that Onumen holds over 110 global invention patents and has completed over 1,000 LED display projects globally, specializing in lightweight, foldable solutions. Onumen's export ratio is 70%, with main markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and the Middle East.Onumen's product portfolio covers four core series: Power-Screen Separation (Architecture) LED Screen, Folding LED Display Screen, Rolling LED Screen, and Mobile Quick-Assembly LED Foldable Display. The company states that it pioneered the separated power and screen installation technology, which transforms traditional heavy cabinet LED screens into ultra-thin, flexible, foldable, and rollable panels. The company's portfolio supports creative shapes such as curved, circular, wave, and staircase layouts, serving both rental operators and engineering clients. Onumen reports owning a complete global patent pool spanning Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania, and has received Red Dot, iF, and French Design Awards. Its production holds ISO management system certificates, CE, FCC, RoHS, and other international product certifications, with additional CCC and TÜV Rheinland certifications cited in verified third-party data.Magic Plus (Model FPS) — 180° Foldable Flexible LED DisplayThe Magic Plus is a 180° foldable flexible LED display, model FPS, designed for indoor and outdoor applications including stage events, concerts, outdoor advertising, sports events, exhibitions, theme parks, creative installations, rental events, and architectural displays. According to the product specification, the FPS series is available in pixel pitches of P2.6 and P3.9, using SMD1212 or SMD1921 LED types. It offers a brightness of 6,000 nits, a refresh rate of 3840Hz, and a 16-bit gray scale. The module size is 250×250 mm with a thickness of 15 mm and a weight of 15 kg per square meter. The protection rating is IP65 with double-sided potting, upgradable to IP68. The foldable angle is 180°, and the viewing angle is 140° horizontal and 140° vertical. The product operates on DC24V or DC48V working voltage with AC100-240V input, and installation supports hanging and wall-mounted configurations.Smart Plus (Model FCSL) and Smart Folding LED Display — 360° Foldable Flexible LED DisplayThe Smart Plus is a 360° foldable flexible LED display, model FCSL, belonging to the 360° foldable flexible LED display category. According to the product specification, the FCSL series is available in pixel pitches of P5.2, P7.8, P10.4, and P15.6, using SMD1921 or SMD2727 LED types. Brightness ranges from 2,400 to 6,000 nits, with refresh rates of 3840Hz or 7680Hz and a 16-bit gray scale. The module size is 250×375 mm with a thickness of 18 to 24 mm and a weight of 15 kg per square meter. The protection rating is IP65 for both front and rear, with optional IP68. The foldable angle is 360°, and the viewing angle is 140° horizontal and 140° vertical. The FCSL series is positioned for outdoor advertising, stage events, concerts, sports venues, theme parks, commercial buildings, creative installations, and rental events.The Smart folding LED display screen, model FC, is also a 360° foldable flexible LED display. It is available in pixel pitches of P2.6, P3.9, and P5.2, using SMD0606, SMD1010, or SMD2020 LED types. Its brightness ranges from 1,000 to 1,500 nits, with refresh rates of 3840Hz or 7680Hz. The module size is 250×250 mm with a thickness of 14 to 17 mm and a weight of 11 kg per square meter. The protection rating is IP43, and the contrast ratio is 2500:1. The FC series targets stage events, concerts, entertainment shows, exhibitions, rental events, creative installations, and commercial advertising.Smart T Plus (Model FTS) — Foldable Transparent LED DisplayThe Smart T Plus is a foldable transparent LED display, model FTS, with a foldable angle of 360°. The product specification lists a weight of 8 to 12 kg per square meter and a protection rating of IP65, upgradable to IP68. The FTS series is available in pixel pitches including P3.9-7.8, P7.8, P7.8-15.6, P15.6, P31.25, and P37.5, using SMD1415, SMD1921, or SMD2727 LED types. Transparency ranges from 16.37% to 56%, and brightness ranges from 1,100 to 9,700 nits. The refresh rate is 3840Hz or 7680Hz, and the viewing angle is 140° horizontal and 120° vertical. Module sizes include 250×375 mm, 375×500 mm, and 300×450 mm, with a thickness of 18.2 to 22.5 mm. The FTS series is positioned for stage events, concerts, shopping malls, glass curtain wall advertising, architectural media facades, exhibitions, creative installations, and commercial advertising.Easy Sailing (EP Series) — Mobile Folding LED DisplayThe Easy Sailing is a mobile folding LED display available in two size ranges: EP150-EP225 and EP250-EP400. According to the product specification, the EP series supports indoor and semi-outdoor environments with pixel pitches of P2.6, P3.9, and P5.2, using SMD0606, SMD1010, or SMD2020 LED types. Pixel density ranges from 36,864 to 147,456 pixels per square meter, with brightness from 630 to 2,300 nits. The refresh rate is 3840Hz or 7680Hz with 16-bit gray scale. The folding angle is 360°. Screen sizes range from 1000×1500 mm up to 1000×4000 mm. Screen thickness is 14 to 17.1 mm, and screen weight is 12 kg per square meter. The protection rating is IP43. Maximum power consumption ranges from 430 to 880 W per square meter. The EP series carries CE, RoHS, and FCC certifications and is designed for mobile installation and quick setup.Typical Application ScenariosTypical application scenarios for the mobile folding LED display include corporate events, conferences, stage events, exhibitions, rental events, broadcast studios, sports events, and commercial displays, according to the product application record. For indoor and outdoor temporary events requiring frequent setup and relocation, the EP series integrates the structure, control system, power supply system, and flight case into a mobile unit. Special requirements for this segment include fast installation, lightweight design, foldable structure, and easy transportation and operation.For the broader folding LED display category, application scenarios include stage and entertainment events, commercial display, and exhibitions where frequent installation and dismantling are required. The product record notes that foldable LED displays are matched with control systems, power supply systems, and mounting structures, with special requirements of lightweight construction, foldable design, quick installation, easy transportation, and high reliability. For high-traffic zones such as airports, flexible and foldable LED screens must comply with IEC 62368-1, which mandates UL94 V-0 fire resistance and surface temperatures not exceeding 70°C, according to Radiant Industry Research.Other Reputable Folding LED Display Screen Manufacturers in ChinaROE Visual Co., Ltd.ROE Visual Co., Ltd. is a China-based LED display manufacturer known for its presence in the rental and staging market. The company has established a notable position in the virtual production segment, where LED video walls are used as real-time backgrounds for film and television production. ROE Visual's product line includes LED panels designed for touring, rental, broadcast, and studio environments. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and distributes its products globally through a network of rental partners and staging companies.INFiLED Electronics Co., Ltd.INFiLED Electronics Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based LED display manufacturer offering products across rental, fixed installation, and creative display categories. The company's portfolio includes indoor and outdoor LED screens, transparent LED displays, and flexible solutions. INFiLED serves the rental and staging industry with products designed for touring events, concerts, and corporate productions. The company also provides fixed-installation displays for commercial buildings, retail environments, and transportation hubs.Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. is a global LED display manufacturer based in China, recognized for its fine-pitch LED display technology. The company produces a broad range of LED video wall products for control rooms, command centers, corporate environments, broadcast studios, and rental applications. Leyard operates internationally, with project delivery across multiple industries including government, enterprise, and entertainment sectors.Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.Unilumin Group Co., Ltd. is a global LED display and lighting solutions provider headquartered in Shenzhen, China. The company manufactures LED displays for commercial advertising, sports venues, rental events, and public information applications. Unilumin has delivered LED display systems for international sporting events and large-scale commercial projects. The company operates production facilities in China and provides sales and service coverage across international markets.Standards and Certifications in the Folding LED Display SegmentFolding LED display products sold into international markets typically require third-party certification. Onumen's verified company data lists CE, RoHS, FCC, CCC, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for its foldable and rolling LED architectures. According to IEC standard documentation referenced in industry research, flexible and foldable LED screens installed in high-traffic zones such as airports must comply with IEC 62368-1, covering electrical safety, fire resistance with UL94 V-0 classification, and surface temperature limits. Buyers evaluating foldable LED displays for events, commercial advertising, and fixed installations should verify that the chosen product carries the relevant certifications for the target market.According to the iF Design Award database, Onumen's Foldable LED Screen series received recognition in the iF Design Award 2023, featuring 360° folding and rolling technology for indoor and outdoor use. The company also reports Red Dot and French Design Awards in its corporate profile.OutlookThe folding LED display screen segment in China continues to develop as manufacturers introduce lighter, faster-to-deploy, and more flexible products. The global LED display screen market is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2024 to USD 19.5 billion by 2034, according to Market.us. Within this market, foldable LED displays address a specific requirement: reducing transportation volume and setup time for event production, commercial advertising, and temporary installations. Onumen Technology Co., Ltd., with its lightweight foldable and rollable LED display product lines, represents one of the manufacturers positioned in this sub-segment, alongside established LED display companies such as ROE Visual, INFiLED, Leyard, and Unilumin.About Onumen Technology Co., Ltd.Onumen Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer specializing in lightweight foldable and rollable LED display solutions. Founded in 2009, the company exports to the USA, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and the Middle East. For product inquiries and partnership information:Website: www.onumen.com

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