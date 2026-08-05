Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Emergency Management Daily Briefing for Whatcom County

Whatcom County Hazard Mitigation Plan update survey

We will be keeping the Hazard Mitigation Plan survey up indefinitely, but only including comments made by July 1 for this update. The public is encouraged to provide input and feedback through the survey.

Active Incidents

Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Emergency Operations Center is not activated. Make sure you are signed up for alerts, see WhatcomReady to sign up.

We are aware of the fires in the far east part of the county around Ross Lake, but have no involvement in activities at this time. More information can be gotten through the North Cascades National Park Service.

Advisories, Watches and Warnings

Heat Advisory in effect from 8:00am Wednesday to 10:00pm Thursday. See here for more information.

DNR fire danger level for the lowlands is at High, with the Cascades at Moderate to High. See here for more information.

Whatcom County Outdoor Burning: As of 0800 July 17, a Stage 2 burn ban will to into place until further notice. All open burning is prohibited.

WA Dept. of Ecology has declared a drought as of April 8, 2026 that includes Whatcom County. See here for more information. The U.S. Drought Monitor does not have Whatcom County in a drought. See here for more information.

Whatcom County Inland Weather

No major concerns are expected through Thursday although reduced air quality will continue through Wednesday night. The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday morning for E parts of the area with moderate air quality for W areas. Air quality then looks good to moderate Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and Thursday. The weather will otherwise remain dry under clear skies through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be well above average on Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions are looking dry on Friday, over the weekend, and through Monday. Temperatures are expected to trend a bit cooler each day Friday through Monday. A few rain showers will be possible on Tuesday of next week, mainly during the midday and afternoon hours.

Coastal Weather

A strong surface high pressure will remain centered well offshore into midweek as thermally induced low pressure expands northward across the interior of Western Washington. The thermal trough will shift inland Thursday, resulting in increased onshore flow. Strong westerlies are likely through the Strait of Juan de Fuca toward the end of the week as lower pressure traverses the region.

For the Strait and Inland Coastal waters of Whatcom County today we will have northwest winds at 5 knots, rising to 5-10 knots late this morning and afternoon. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. Areas of smoke. Moving into the evening, winds will be from the west around 5 knots. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. Tomorrow, winds will be from the west at 5 knots. Wind waves around 2 feet or less. For look at real time coastal weather and tides you can link here to the Cherry Point NOAA Tide Station.

Air Quality

Air quality this morning is fair, but smoke has arrived. Visit the Whatcom County Health and Community Services Wildfire Smoke for up-to-date information and air quality.

Emergency Management Tips and Reminders

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Activities

CERT classes are ongoing. See here to sign up for a class and more information.

Events we are participating in

Date Time Location Event Name

Sponsor May 2 11 am-2 pm Peaceful Valley Clubhouse, 8335 Kendall Rd., Kendall Community Wildfire Preparedness Day Whatcom Conservation District May 24 12 noon Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham Whatcom Memorial Day Parade Whatcom Memorial Day Parade June 6 10 am-1 pm Barkley Village, 2900 Woburn St., Bellingham Family Safety Fair Barkley Village and South Whatcom Fire Authority June 28 10 am- 2 pm Lummi Island Fire Station 38 WCFD 11 Open House/Safety Fair Lummi Island Fire Dept July 12 11 am-1 pm Downtown Bellingham-starts at Halleck St Bellingham Pride Parade







Preparedness Tips

Summer Water Safety Tips

Washington waters are often cold enough to cause muscles to not work. Even when the outside temperatures are high, water temperatures can be cold enough to overwhelm even the strongest swimmer.

If you plan to be in or near water this summer, follow these recommendations:

Learn to swim, including water safety and survival skills — To enjoy the water safely, learn swim strokes, water safety, survival skills, and becoming comfortable in the water.

Wear a life jacket — Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket when boating, tubing, rafting, swimming or other activities in or on lakes, rivers, salt water, or pools without a lifeguard. Life jacket information for children and teens.

Swim where there is a lifeguard — Swim in areas with lifeguards when possible. Wear a life jacket while swimming in unguarded waters or until the guards start their service.

Supervise children in or near water — Always provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising in or near water. Stay within touching distance of young children at all times.

Do not use alcohol or drugs during water activities — Never use alcohol or other impairing drugs during water and boating activities or while supervising children around the water. Alcohol affects balance, coordination, and judgement. Exposure to sun and heat worsen these effects.

Know what to do in an emergency — Learn first aid and CPR. Seconds count—the more quickly lifesaving CPR is started, the better the chances of recovery. Bring a cell phone or know where to find the nearest phone. Dial 911 in an emergency. Learn safe ways to rescue others without putting yourself in danger (reach for them, throw something to them, don’t go into the water after them). If you are in trouble: flip, float, relax (like a starfish).



The Emergency Management Daily Briefing is produced Monday through Friday unless an update is required for an incident or event over a weekend or holiday.