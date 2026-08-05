Chair Walberg's Requested GAO Report Finds Colleges Shift Athletics Costs to Students

Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) today issued the following statement after the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report exposing many college athletic programs for relying on institutional support, including student tuition and fees, to bankroll lavish athletic spending:

"Last year, I asked the GAO to examine whether runaway spending on college athletics was driving up costs for students and taxpayers. Today's report confirms that concern. At a time when tuition continues to rise and millions of borrowers are struggling with student loan debt, colleges should be investing in student success—not asking students and taxpayers to subsidize an athletic spending arms race.



"Students enroll to earn a degree, not to bankroll excessive athletic spending. This report reinforces why Congress must continue holding colleges accountable for how they spend tuition dollars and federal student aid. Institutions should focus on delivering value to students—not passing the costs of excessive athletics spending on to students, families, and taxpayers."

BACKGROUND:

Last year, Chairman Walberg requested that the GAO examine how college athletics spending affects students, tuition, and institutional finances. Today, GAO released its report, which found:

In the 2023-2024 academic year, 94 percent of Division I programs spent more money than they brought in from athletics.

Division I programs spent a total of $20.8 billion on athletics.

Most ran deficits between $11 million and $32 million; the median gap was $20.6 million.

Over the past 10 years, median spending grew by 81 percent for Power conference schools, whereas revenue grew by just 56 percent.

The biggest increases in spending were on coaching salaries and support staff pay.

Even the lowest-spending Power conference school spent $14 million on coaches.

Roughly one-third of Power conference schools actually generated more revenue than they spent.

To cover the gaps, colleges provided $7.2 billion in institutional support and charged student athletic fees to non-athlete students that also help fund athletic programs.

Over a typical four-year degree, GAO estimates the median contribution per undergraduate student is roughly $3,200 for athletics subsidies at Power conference schools and about $11,000 at smaller Division I schools.

The report underscores the Committee's ongoing efforts to improve transparency, lower college costs, and ensure students and taxpayers are not forced to subsidize unnecessary institutional spending.