Chinese Consul General in Chicago Wang Baodong Attends the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum & the 5th China International Supply Chain Expo Roadshow

On July 30, Consul General Wang Baodong delivered remarks at the China-U.S. Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum & the 5th China International Supply Chain Expo Roadshow in Chicago.

Consul General Wang noted that the Chinese and U.S. heads of state successfully met in Beijing in May, and agreed on building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, pointing the way forward for greater interaction and collaboration between the business communities of our two countries. Economic and trade cooperation serves as the ballast of China-U.S. relations and represents a key manifestation of the shared interests of our two countries. The U.S. Midwest has long been a fertile ground for mutually beneficial China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and a model of the deep integration of the industrial and supply chains of the two countries. China is now firmly advancing high-quality development and high-standard opening up, while continuously improving its business and investment environment. We warmly welcome more enterprises from the U.S. Midwest to actively participate in Chinese Expos and Forums, and to share the opportunities arising from China’s super-large market and technological innovation.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), attended the event. More than 180 delegates from the political and business communities of China and the U.S. were present.