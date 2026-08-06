Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian Pays a Courtesy Call on Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

On July 28, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian paid a courtesy call on Tanzanian President H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Tunguu, Zanzibar. Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Hon. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and CCM Secretary-General Hon. Asha-Rose Migiro were present.

Ambassador Chen conveyed President Xi Jinping's letter and warm greetings to President Samia and gave an introduction to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the gathering marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, as well as Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building.

President Samia asked Ambassador Chen to convey her sincere greetings to President Xi, stating that Tanzania is ready to work with China to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen exchanges on governance philosophies, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation to better benefit the two peoples.