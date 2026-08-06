Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian Attends Symposium on Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building at Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School

On July 31, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian attended a symposium on Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building organized by the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania.

Approximately 20 representatives from political parties and think tanks attended the event, including Hon. Wilson Mukama, former Secretary-General of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM); Hon. Francis Daudi, Principal Assistant Secretary of the CCM Department of Organization; Prof. Marcelina Chijoriga, Principal of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School; and Counselor Xu Sujiang from the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania.

Ambassador Chen stated in her remarks that Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building is an essential component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, with its core tenets summarized into "14 Commitments." She highlighted that this important Thought reflects the Communist Party of China's profound understanding on party building, offering a valuable reference for the development of political parties worldwide.

The participants shared the consensus that Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building offers profound inspiration for African political parties. They expressed a strong readiness to strengthen exchanges on governance concepts and engage in mutual learning, thereby contributing wisdom and strength to deepening ties between the two countries and their respective parties.