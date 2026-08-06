Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie Meets with Winners of the Chinese Bridge Competition

On 1 August, Consul General Chen Shijie met with the winners of the Chinese Bridge Competition and their Chinese language teachers.

Chen congratulated the students on their outstanding achievements in the competition, noting that the Chinese Bridge is not only a grand event for Chinese language learners in New Zealand, but also an important signature activity for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and New Zealand. He encouraged the students to stay true to their original aspirations and continue strengthening their Chinese language studies, and to take the opportunity to visit China and experience the country’s multi-dimensional, diverse and comprehensive image, so as to deepen their understanding of Chinese culture and the rapid development of contemporary China. He hoped that they would become young envoys for China-New Zealand friendship.

The students shared that learning Chinese has not only enabled them to master a language, but has also brought them friendships and perspectives that transcend national borders. They expressed their commitment to continuing their diligent study of the Chinese language and making active contributions to fostering mutual understanding and people-to-people bonds between the two countries.