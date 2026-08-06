Chinese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands Cai Weiming Attends Handover Ceremony of China Concessional Loan Project-SINBIP Held in Solomon Islands

On July 31, the handover ceremony of China-fund Solomon Islands National Broadband Infrastructure Project in the Solomon Islands was grandly held. Ambassador Cai Weiming of the People’s Republic of China in Solomon Islands attended and delivered remarks. Present at the ceremony were Solomon Islands Cabinet members including the Minister of Communication and Aviation, Minister of Finance and Treasury and Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Opposition Leader Manasseh Sogavare, Independent Group Leader Agwaka and other senior politicians.

Ambassador Cai stated that this project is the first concessional loan project China has extended to Solomon Islands,which will help Solomon Islands bridge the digital divide and inject fresh impetus into the country’s development. China appreciates Solomon Islands Government’s consistent adherence to the one-China principle, and will continue to conduct all-round cooperation with Solomon Islands under the principle of the "Four Full Respects", and advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Solomon Islands to new heights.

On behalf of Solomon Islands Government, Minister of Communication and Aviation Kolokoto extended gratitude to the Government of the People's Republic of China for providing concessional loan support for the project. He noted that the project has lifted the country’s communications capacity and stands as a testament to the friendship between the two countries.

During the ceremony, guests at the venue held a video call with residents from remote provinces via the newly built communication towers.Local people expressed sincere thanks to the Government of the People's Republic of China for the assistance. The event featured traditional singing and dancing, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.