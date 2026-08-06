Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica Wang Jinfeng Attends the 72nd Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show

On August 2, His Excellency Wang Jinfeng, Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, attended the 72nd Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon. Dr the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Honourable Floyd Green, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining attended the show with other officials, and delivered speeches.

Ambassador Wang joined in the official tour and ceremony, and exchanged views on agricultural cooperation between China and Jamaica with Mr. Holness and other officials.