RICHMOND COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured the indictment of William Wyche, 34, of Hephzibah, for the trafficking of a missing 16-year-old female in Richmond County. In part, the defendant is alleged to have harbored and solicited the child for sex.

The victim was recovered by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Carr expanded his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to the Augusta region just last year.

“Let me be clear – if you abuse and exploit a child in this state, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “This is exactly why we expanded our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to the Augusta region, and we’re proud to work with all of our local, state and federal partners to protect our most vulnerable Georgians. Together, we’re rescuing even more victims and making sure that traffickers have nowhere to run.”

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the GBI, the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Georgia Department of Human Services Special Investigations Unit, U.S. Secret Service, and U.S. Marshals Service.

"The successful recovery of this young victim and the indictment in this case reflect what can be accomplished when local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies work together with a shared mission,” said Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley. “Human trafficking is a horrific crime that exploits the most vulnerable members of our community, and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office remains fully committed to identifying offenders, rescuing victims, and holding those responsible accountable. I want to thank Attorney General Chris Carr and his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and all of our law enforcement partners for their outstanding collaboration and dedication throughout this investigation."

“Sheriff Clay Whittle and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is proud to assist in the arrest and indictment of an individual accused of numerous sex trafficking offenses. This case shows the success you can achieve when you have close collaboration with our law enforcement partners and especially the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. With the investigative tools and resources we have on hand at CCSO, we will always stand ready to assist when it comes to arresting and prosecuting cases such as this.”

"Human trafficking is a horrific crime that exploits vulnerable people for profit, robbing them of their freedom and dignity,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI remains steadfast alongside the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and our other partners with a clear mission: to eliminate human trafficking and ensure traffickers no longer operate in the state. This indictment reflects this commitment to pursuing these criminals and ensuring survivors have the opportunity to move toward safety and recovery."

Richmond County Indictment

On Aug. 4, 2026, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Richmond County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of William Wyche.

The defendant is facing the following charges.

2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully solicit a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully harbor a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully transport a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude

2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-12-100: Did knowingly create a material depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-11-131

Wyche was taken into custody on July 22, 2026.

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.