California State Parks Invites Public to Upcoming Workshops for Three New Parks

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In-person and virtual opportunities to provide input on biggest expansion of State Park System in decades



Left to right: Aerial view of Feather River Park in Yuba County. Aerial view of the San Joaquin River Parkway in Fresno and Madera Counties. Dust Bowl Camp in Kern County. Photos from California State Parks.

What you need to know: Californians can help shape the future of three new state parks coming to the Central Valley at in-person and virtual State Parks Forward workshops this month.



SACRAMENTO —The future of three new Central Valley state parks starts with Californians. California State Parks is bringing communities together this month to help shape the future of three new state parks in the Central Valley through State Parks Forward workshops. The in-person and virtual workshops will gather input on:

Feather River Park in Yuba County

in Yuba County Dust Bowl Camp in Kern County

in Kern County San Joaquin River Parkway in Fresno and Madera counties

The three new parks are the centerpiece of State Parks Forward, the biggest expansion of the California State Park System in decades announced by Governor Gavin Newsom on Earth Day. While the planning process is still in the early stages, feedback gathered through the public workshops and the ongoing State Parks Forward visioning survey will help State Parks learn more about community priorities for outdoor access, recreation, education, cultural and historic interpretation, and other community needs. All properties are publicly held and can be acquired at little to no cost to the state.

Participants may attend a workshop focused on an individual park or join a virtual workshop covering all three. Each workshop will provide an opportunity to learn more about the sites, ask questions and share ideas for their future. Spanish translation will be available at all workshops, and live captioning will be available during the virtual workshops.

In-Person Workshops

Feather River Park Workshop

When: 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13

Where: Yuba County Government Center - Board of Supervisors Chambers, 915 8th St., Marysville, CA 95901

Dust Bowl Camp Workshop

When: 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Dust Bowl Camp (Weedpatch Camp), 8701 Sunset Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93307

San Joaquin River Parkway Workshop

When: 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19

Where: Madera Community College - Administration Building - Forum Hall (Administration Room AM-123), 30277 Avenue 12, Madera, CA 93638

Virtual Workshops

Virtual Workshop #1

When: 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11

Join online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83497388023

Virtual Workshop #2

When: 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20

Join online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89812071221

Unable to Attend? Take the State Parks Forward Survey!

Community members who cannot attend a workshop – or who would like to provide additional input – are encouraged to complete the State Parks Forward visioning survey. The survey can focus on one or all three parks and asks participants to share:

What would make the parks most valuable to them.

Preferred recreational activities or programs.

Their vision for the future of the parks.

The survey takes approximately 5 to 10 minutes to complete and is open through Sept. 4, 2026. Take the survey and learn more at parks.ca.gov/Forward.

Whether shared via the survey or at an upcoming workshop, community feedback will help inform future engagement and planning. Following the engagement process, State Parks will submit a visioning report to Governor Newsom outlining key recommendations and next steps.

Subscribe to California State Parks News via e-mail at NewsRoom@parks.ca.gov

California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.