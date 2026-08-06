Aventis Graduate School and Puthisastra Launch AI Educational Leadership Masterclass in Phnom Penh

Aventis Graduate School University of Puthisastra Aventis Graduate School and University of Puthisastra Launch AI-Empowered Educational Leadership 4.0 Masterclass AI-Empowered Educational Leadership 4.0 Masterclass led by Prof. Luis Hall, Lead Faculty at Aventis Graduate School Ian Rouse, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Puthisastra

This collaboration with the University of Puthisastra is an important step in extending Aventis' regional footprint and deepening our academic partnerships across Asia and the Middle East.” — Francis Quek, Director of the Office of Global Partnership at Aventis

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, August 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School, Singapore's leading provider of executive and professional education, partnered with the University of Puthisastra to deliver the inaugural "AI-Empowered Educational Leadership 4.0 Masterclass." Held from 29 to 31 July 2026 at the SOMA Hotel Riverside in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this executive initiative represented a direct continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) previously signed between the two institutions to expand joint regional programming.

Led by Prof. Luis Hall (Lead Faculty at Aventis Graduate School) alongside overall guidance from Mr. Francis Quek (Director, Office of Global Partnerships), the masterclass brought together 25 senior UP decision-makers, including President & Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ian Rouse, Deans, Department Heads, and Directors, for a structured exploration of AI’s impact on higher education.

Delivered across three thematic days, "Leading in the Age of AI," "Reimagining Teaching, Learning and Research," and "Governance, Ethics, and the Future-Ready University", the programme was designed to build informed leadership perspectives rather than technical expertise, supporting participants in critically examining the opportunities, risks, and institutional priorities that accompany AI adoption.

The senior leaders co-created a baseline 3-to-5-year Institutional AI Execution Framework for UP, establishing strategic roadmaps across learning and teaching, research, administrative operations, and societal engagement. Furthermore, this joint initiative serves as a model Public-Private-Academic Partnership, directly supporting Cambodia's national strategy to build high-level managerial talent, modernise higher education administrative systems, and align university output with evolving industry demands.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer a peripheral concern for universities; it now touches every part of the institution, from the classroom to the boardroom," said Professor Luis Hall, Lead Faculty, Aventis Graduate School. This masterclass was built to give academic leaders the strategic clarity and governance frameworks they need to adopt AI responsibly, further entrenching academic quality, integrity, and institutional distinctiveness.

"Partnering with Aventis Graduate School on this masterclass reflects our shared commitment to preparing our faculty and leadership for the realities of an AI-driven future," said Ian Rouse, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Puthisastra. "Artificial intelligence is transforming every aspect of higher education, from teaching and assessment to research and university management. Our responsibility as university leaders is to ensure we embrace these opportunities thoughtfully, ethically, and strategically. This partnership enables our academic leaders to build the knowledge and confidence needed to shape that future, while positioning the University of Puthisastra as a leader in AI-enabled higher education in Cambodia.

"This collaboration with the University of Puthisastra is an important step in extending Aventis' regional footprint and deepening our academic partnerships across Asia and the Middle East," said Mr. Francis Quek, Director of the Office of Global Partnership at Aventis Graduate School. "We look forward to building on this masterclass with further joint initiatives that support institutional resilience and innovation across our partner universities.

About the Masterclass

The AI-Empowered Educational Leadership 4.0 Masterclass is a 3-day, in-person executive programme. Participants who complete the programme receive an official certificate of completion. Key outcomes include the ability to articulate an institutional AI strategy, lead AI-driven transformation in teaching, research, and governance, redesign curriculum for AI-enabled learning environments, enhance research productivity through AI, implement ethical AI policies and governance structures, and position higher education institutions as resilient, competitive, and future-ready.

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading graduate institution dedicated to the professional development of working adults across Asia. Since 2007, Aventis has delivered high-impact education in leadership, organisational transformation, and specialised disciplines, with over 3,000 graduates and 100,000 learners from more than 35 countries as of January 2026.

Aventis is affiliated with the Executive MBA Council, AACSB Business Education Alliance, and SkillsFuture Singapore, offering a diverse portfolio of UK-partnered postgraduate programs in AI, business, HR, and psychology.

About the University of Puthisastra

Founded in 2007, the University of Puthisastra (UP) is one of Cambodia’s leading private universities, with a strong reputation in health sciences, technology, English-language education, research, and innovation.

UP has achieved growing national and international recognition, including being ranked the #1 university in Cambodia by the AD Scientific Index and 135th among private universities in Asia by Applied-HE. In the 2026 WURI rankings, UP was also recognized among the world’s innovative universities, including strong performance in AI-Based Teaching.

Through its commitment to academic excellence, student success, research development, and international partnerships, UP continues to contribute to Cambodia’s human capital development and regional engagement.

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