MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-44 Off-Ramp to Glenstone Avenue CLOSED in Springfield,
Where: Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) CLOSED in Springfield
When: 9 p.m. Sunday night, August 16, for up to 24 days
What: Contractor crews will close the eastbound I-44 off-ramp to Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) to install the new I-44 ramp. This work is part of the Forward 44: Springfield Improvements in Greene County project.
Traffic Impacts:
- Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) CLOSED in Springfield
- Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) on-ramp to eastbound I-44 CLOSED
- Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) on-ramp to westbound I-44 CLOSED
- Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) to eastbound I-44 on-ramp CLOSED in Springfield
- Signed detours will direct traffic
- Drivers are urged to find alternate routes
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers to work zones and inform the public when there are reduced speeds and traffic delays
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
This work is part of the Forward 44: Springfield Improvements Project
Project Summary:
- Widening I-44 to 6 lanes between Missouri Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) and U.S. Route 65
- Replace the following bridges carrying I-44 over city streets:
- Broadway Avenue Bridge
- Grant Avenue Bridge
- National Avenue Bridge
- Build a pedestrian underpass and trail improvements east of Grant Avenue
- Resurface I-44 between west of Missouri Route 266 (Chestnut Expressway) and U.S. Route 160 (West Bypass)
- Build a sound wall south of I-44 from the National Avenue bridge west, approximately 2,550 feet
Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC, Jefferson City
The awarded construction cost is $70.7 million, including $13.4 million in General Revenue funds provided by the General Assembly and the Governor’s Office.
To get project updates or sign up for project emails, visit https://www.modot.org/projects/forward-44-springfield-improvements.
The project is scheduled for completion in May 2027.
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