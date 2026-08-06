Intermittent lane closures on SB I-49 in Cass County for pavement work, Aug. 6 - 7

CASS COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be conducting various short term intermittent lane closures on southbound Interstate 49, south of Missouri Highway 7 in Harrisonville, beginning Thursday, August 6th until Friday, August 7th, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., each day for pavement repair operations. Motorists may experience delays. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris form the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org.kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).