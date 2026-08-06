NOW OPEN: Dry Creek Bridge on Route 49 in Crawford County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Route 49 bridge over Dry Creek in Crawford County, just east of the intersection with Missouri Route 19 near Cherryville, is now open.

The bridge closed July 10 after being damaged in flash flooding. The Missouri Department of Transportation assessed the Dry Creek Bridge and discovered damage to the bridge approach (the pavement immediately adjacent to the bridge) and the supporting structures at the end of the bridge. Both were undermined and pieces were missing, damaged or destroyed. The roadway was closed and barricades were placed to prevent motorists from using the damaged bridge.

MoDOT teams were able to complete the repairs and open the roadway to all traffic today, much earlier than originally expected.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###