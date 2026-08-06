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Highlighting Chinese Suppliers Providing Customized Promotional Bag Solutions for Brand Promotion Needs

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, August 6, 2026—China-based manufacturers and exporters continue to supply a large share of the global promotional bag market. This review identifies five suppliers that are commonly cited in international sourcing discussions for custom logo bags, tote bags, drawstring bags, and related promotional products.Henan Yulitepromotion Co., Ltd., a promotional bag manufacturer and exporter based in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, is one of the suppliers included in this review. The company operates under the Yulite brand and produces promotional bags including cotton and canvas bags, tote bags, drawstring bags, foldable bags, cosmetic pouches, backpacks, cooler bags, polyester and nylon bags, RPET and recycled cotton bags, RPET felt bags, and non-woven bags.Industry ContextThe promotional products industry continues to expand as brands seek practical marketing tools with long-term visibility. Promotional bags, including tote bags, drawstring bags, and reusable shopping bags, remain widely used in corporate campaigns, retail promotions, exhibitions, and events.At the same time, demand for sustainable materials such as recycled cotton, RPET, and eco-friendly fabrics is increasing as buyers place more emphasis on supply chain transparency and environmental compliance.Why Promotional Bags MatterPromotional bags are considered an effective advertising product because they combine practical use with repeated brand exposure. Unlike disposable marketing materials, reusable tote bags and drawstring bags can remain in daily use after events or campaigns, helping brands maintain longer-term visibility.Selection Criteria for Promotional Bag SuppliersBuyers evaluating promotional bag suppliers in China typically assess material options, logo application methods, certification status, sample lead time, production capacity, export experience, and order flexibility. The suppliers listed below are presented with their general market positioning; procurement teams should verify current capabilities and certifications directly with each company.Henan Yulitepromotion Co., Ltd.(yulite)Henan Yulitepromotion Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer and exporter of promotional bags based in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China. Established in 2008, the company operates under the Yulite brand and runs a 15,000 m² factory with approximately 200 employees. More information about Yulite’s custom promotional bag solutions is available at its official website: www.yulitepromotion.cn According to company data, Yulite has an annual output of 20 million pieces, with 100% of production exported to markets including the European Union, the United States, Japan, and Australia. The company states that its products are supplied to more than 86 countries and regions. Its factory is equipped with various sewing, cutting, and production machines, supporting a daily output of 30,000–50,000 pieces. The company also operates an independent sampling room, with samples available within three days.Yulite specializes in customized promotional bags, including cotton tote bags, canvas shopping bags, drawstring bags, cosmetic bags, foldable bags, gym bags, cooler bags, and knitted bags. Product materials include cotton, organic cotton, recycled cotton, polyester, nylon, non-woven fabric, and felt. Customization options include silk printing, heat transfer printing, digital printing, embroidery, and woven logos, supporting promotional campaigns, retail packaging, events, corporate gifts, and eco-friendly bag programs.For compliance and quality management, Yulite has passed BSCI and SEDEX audits and holds ISO9001, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, and GRS certifications. The company implements quality control procedures covering raw materials, production processes, and finished products, with independent inspection processes separated from production operations.Yulite serves customers in promotional products, retail, exhibitions, conferences, hospitality, beauty, apparel, and education sectors. Its reusable and eco-friendly bags provide alternatives to single-use packaging solutions for brands and organizations. The company supports global buyers with flexible material selection, logo customization, and export-oriented production services.Xiamen Union Bags Import & Export Co., Ltd.Xiamen Union Bags Import & Export Co., Ltd. is a China-based bag supplier located in Xiamen, Fujian Province. The company is associated with export-oriented bag sourcing and international order coordination, serving buyers looking for customized bags and promotional products. Located in a major coastal trading city, Xiamen Union Bags benefits from regional manufacturing resources and convenient export logistics. The company is included in this review as a reference supplier for buyers evaluating promotional bags, tote bags, and customized bag programs for overseas markets.Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Hansun Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based supplier operating in the bag and light manufacturing sector. The company is included as an industry reference for buyers seeking customized promotional bags and related products supported by Zhejiang’s established manufacturing supply chain. Its regional production environment provides access to various textile materials, accessories, and processing resources. The company is included in this review as a reference supplier for buyers evaluating customized bag projects, gift packaging applications, and promotional product sourcing.Guangzhou Senrong Handbag Smart Mfg. Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Senrong Handbag Smart Mfg. Co., Ltd. is a Guangzhou-based handbag and bag manufacturer serving the customized bag market. Located in Guangzhou, one of China’s major apparel and accessories manufacturing areas, the company operates within a regional supply chain covering fabrics, hardware, production services, and export resources.Wenzhou Biben Bags Co., Ltd.Wenzhou Biben Bags Co., Ltd. is a China-based bag manufacturer located in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. The company operates within a region with established light manufacturing capabilities and supporting supply chains for bags, accessories, and related products. It is included in this review as a reference supplier for promotional bags and commercial bag orders. Buyers evaluating Wenzhou-based suppliers may consider factors such as product categories, customization capabilities, production requirements, and export service experience when selecting suitable partners.Buyer Considerations for Promotional Bag SourcingDemand for promotional bags is supported by their reuse value, brand exposure potential, and increasing interest in sustainable materials. For buyers sourcing from China, supplier documentation such as material certifications, quality management systems, and compliance reports has become an important evaluation factor. Certifications including GRS and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 can help suppliers demonstrate material traceability and product safety for international markets.Custom logo bags remain a central category in the promotional products industry. For buyers, the decision among suppliers depends on product type, order volume, target market, and required certifications. Each of the five suppliers listed above has a different operational focus, and direct verification is recommended before order placement.Future OutlookLooking ahead, promotional bag sourcing is likely to be shaped by material traceability, printing versatility, and supplier responsiveness. Certifications such as GRS for recycled materials and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for textile safety are becoming increasingly important references for buyers evaluating promotional bag suppliers. As buyers in the EU, USA, and Japan continue to strengthen supply chain reviews, documentation of recycled content, material safety, and restricted substance testing is expected to play a greater role in supplier selection.

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