Story Monsters® Book Awards Announces 2026 Purple Dragonfly Book Award Winners

Collage of Linda Soules’ award-winning So You Want to Be A… career exploration series, winner of the 2026 Purple Dragonfly $500 Grand Prize. Official Purple Dragonfly Grand Prize award seal presented by the Story Monsters® Book Awards. Award-winning children’s author Linda Soules, recipient of the 2026 Purple Dragonfly $500 Grand Prize.

Linda Soules’ So You Want to Be A… series earns the 2026 Purple Dragonfly $500 Grand Prize for inspiring career exploration among young readers.

We’re honored to present Linda Soules with the 2026 Purple Dragonfly $500 Grand Prize for a series that inspires children to explore possibilities and discover their passions.” — Linda F. Radke

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Story Monsters Book Awards proudly announces the winners of the 2026 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards , honoring exceptional books that inspire, educate, and entertain young readers.The 2026 Purple Dragonfly $500 Grand Prize has been awarded to Linda Soules for her inspiring So You Want to Be A… series.Designed to encourage children to dream big and explore the world around them, the series introduces young readers to a wide variety of exciting careers through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations. The growing, award-winning series gives young readers an authentic look at real professions while encouraging them to imagine their own futures. Sample titles include So You Want to Be an Astronaut, So You Want to Be a Veterinarian, So You Want to Be a Scientist, So You Want to Be a Marine Biologist, So You Want to Be a Video Game Designer, So You Want to Be a Voice Actor, So You Want to Be a Shark Researcher, So You Want to Be a Singer, and So You Want to Be a Zookeeper, among many others.Written for ages 10–14 and accessible to younger readers through colorful illustrations, engaging facts, glossaries, and short, easy-to-read sections, the books are designed to grow with children. Families, educators, and librarians have embraced the series as a valuable resource for career exploration, classroom discussion, and independent reading.“What do you want to be when you grow up?” is one of the biggest questions a child will ever face. Linda Soules’ series helps children discover that the best career isn’t simply one that sounds exciting—it’s one that fits their interests, talents, and dreams.“The Purple Dragonfly Book Awards were created to recognize books that make a lasting, positive impact on children’s lives,” said Linda F. Radke, founder of the Story MonstersBook Awards. “Linda Soules has created a truly remarkable series that informs, inspires, and empowers young readers. Rather than telling children what they should become, these books encourage them to explore possibilities and discover where their own passions may lead. We are honored to recognize her work with this year’s $500 Grand Prize.”The Story MonstersBook Awards also congratulate Beth Nicole Hynes, whose touching picture book Where’s Winnie?, illustrated by Polya Bulba, was selected as the 2026 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards $100 Drawing Winner.Inspired by a true story, Where’s Winnie? follows a small rescue dog who suddenly finds herself alone in a very big world. As Winnie searches for her beloved owner, Beth, and Beth searches tirelessly for Winnie, readers experience a heartwarming story of love, loyalty, perseverance, and the kindness of strangers. Perfect for children ages 3–8, the book celebrates compassion, community, and the enduring bond between people and their pets.The Purple Dragonfly Book Awards recognize excellence in children’s literature across dozens of categories, honoring authors, illustrators, and publishers whose books enrich the lives of young readers through creativity, education, and inspiration.A complete list of the 2026 Purple Dragonfly Book Award winners is available at www.StoryMonstersBookAwards.com About the Story MonstersBook AwardsThe Story MonstersBook Awards recognize excellence in children’s literature from authors and publishers around the world. Through the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards, Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, Story Monsters Approved! Program, and Studio Story Monsters Media Awards, the organization celebrates outstanding storytelling while connecting exceptional books with parents, educators, librarians, and young readers.

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