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Highlighting Chinese Manufacturers Providing Flexible Custom Apparel Solutions for Global Brands

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, August 6, 2026—The global casual wear market reached USD 645.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 906.32 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Within this landscape, custom casual apparel manufacturers in China are expanding beyond blank basics into structured customization programs. This report profiles five custom casual apparel manufacturers in China: Guangzhou Lihong Apparel Trade Co., Ltd. ( Lihongwear ), Guangzhou Qianshi Trading Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Goodley Garments Co., Ltd., Dongguan Tinglu Apparel Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Healy Apparel Co., Ltd. The order of the list does not indicate a ranking.Industry Context: Custom Casual Wear Demand Is BroadeningThe market for custom casual wear is no longer limited to plain t-shirts and basic hoodies. The custom made clothes market is estimated to reach USD 213.1 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2026, according to Proficient Market Insights. Private label apparel, a closely related segment, reached USD 81.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 147.5 billion by 2033, according to HTF Market Intelligence.Buyers are increasingly sourcing custom everyday apparel , custom street casual clothing, and custom fashion casual wear through Chinese manufacturing partners. For premium streetwear and luxury loungewear labels, heavyweight casual hoodies in the 350–420 GSM range have become a baseline standard, according to PrintDoors / Accio Work. While fabric weight is one specification, successful custom casual apparel projects usually require alignment across pattern making, production capacity, quality control, and delivery terms.Company Profiles1. Guangzhou Lihong Apparel Trade Co., Ltd. (Lihongwear)Guangzhou Lihong Apparel Trade Co., Ltd. (Lihongwear) is a custom casual apparel manufacturer and export-oriented garment supplier based in Tianhe District, Guangzhou. With over 10 years of factory production experience, the company provides blank apparel, OEM, and ODM solutions for global brands, wholesalers, and e-commerce sellers. More information about Lihongwear’s custom apparel solutions can be found through its official website: www.lihongwear.com Lihongwear focuses on men’s casual apparel, including blank t-shirts, shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, jackets, and pants. Its product range covers heavyweight hoodies, stretch long sleeve shirts, and casual tops made from cotton, cotton-blend, and performance fabrics. Available sizes range from XS to 5XL, with relaxed, boxy, and oversized fits for custom clothing programs.The company operates a 5,000 m² factory with more than 150 employees, an annual output of 500,000 pieces, and ready stock exceeding 200,000 pieces. It supports small-batch and bulk orders with customization services covering fabric, size, color, printing, embroidery, labels, and packaging. OEM processing, ODM design, and spot wholesale models are available, with custom orders starting from 200 pieces per style.Lihongwear applies a six-stage quality inspection system based on AQL standards and uses textile materials supported by CTI safety test reports. The company also provides factory inspection, remote video inspection, and third-party sampling inspection services before shipment.Serving cross-border e-commerce sellers, overseas wholesalers, fashion brands, and sourcing agents, Lihongwear exports more than 80% of its production to Europe, America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Ready-stock products can be shipped within 3 days, while customized orders typically require 15–25 days after sample confirmation.2. Guangzhou Qianshi Trading Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Qianshi Trading Co., Ltd. is a Guangzhou-based trading company active in the apparel export chain. It is included as an industry reference for buyers that prefer a trading-company structure for sourcing custom fashion casual wear. The company's position in Guangzhou gives it proximity to fabric markets, finishing workshops, and forwarders. Procurement teams evaluating this supplier should verify product range, quality standards, and inspection terms directly with the company.3. Guangzhou Goodley Garments Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Goodley Garments Co., Ltd. is a garment manufacturing company located in Guangzhou. It is included as a production-based reference for private label casual apparel programs that require factory-level cutting, sewing, and finishing capacity. The company sits within the Guangzhou apparel supply chain and can be considered for custom everyday apparel orders where direct factory communication is preferred.4. Dongguan Tinglu Apparel Co., Ltd.Dongguan Tinglu Apparel Co., Ltd. is situated in Dongguan, a major garment production hub for casual apparel manufacturing in the Pearl River Delta. The company is included as a reference for bulk casual apparel orders that rely on the regional supply chain for woven and knitted fabrics. Buyers sourcing custom street casual clothing through this supplier should confirm MOQs, lead times, and fabric sourcing capabilities during initial evaluation.5. Guangzhou Healy Apparel Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Healy Apparel Co., Ltd. is another Guangzhou-based manufacturer operating in the custom casual apparel segment. It is most relevant to buyers looking for short-run custom programs, including street style casual apparel and small batch casual apparel production. The company's location in Guangzhou supports coordination between domestic fabric suppliers and export-oriented garment orders. As with the other reference manufacturers, first-hand verification of capabilities is recommended.Procurement Reference for Custom Casual Apparel BuyersIn this segment, buyers commonly evaluate suppliers based on MOQ, lead time, customization scope, production capacity, and quality management. For example, Lihongwear supports flexible sourcing options for different buyer requirements. For spot goods, there is no minimum order quantity and mixed wholesale is supported. For custom orders, the minimum order quantity is 200 pieces per style. Spot goods can be shipped within 3 days, while customized orders typically require 15–25 days from sample confirmation to bulk delivery. The company provides a monthly production capacity of 45,000 pieces, with more than 200,000 pieces of ready stock available.Lihongwear’s customization services cover fabric selection, garment sizing, colors, printing, embroidery, labels, and packaging. Standard payment terms are 30% deposit with the balance settled against a copy of the bill of lading, while delivery options include EXW factory pickup, FOB Guangzhou or Shenzhen, and CIF destination port.For quality assurance, the supplier applies a six-stage inspection process based on AQL international standards, supported by CTI textile safety test reports and 100% manual inspection before shipment. Third-party on-site inspection and remote video inspection are also available. These quality control measures are relevant for buyers sourcing custom casual apparel for cross-border e-commerce, offline retail, private label clothing, and corporate apparel programs.Sector OutlookThe custom casual apparel segment in China is moving toward structured product development rather than simple blank garment decoration. The 350–420 GSM heavyweight hoodie standard reflects how the market now expects a defined fabric-weight range for premium streetwear, and Lihongwear's 360g Mountain Cotton hoodie sits within that range. Compliance expectations are also rising. OEKO-TEX issued more than 50,000 certificates between 2023 and 2024, an increase of 22%, according to the OEKO-TEX Association, indicating the industry's broader shift toward chemical safety and regulatory compliance.At the same time, private label apparel continues to grow at a pace that gives small-run and mid-volume buyers more options to launch distinct casual wear collections.The combination of flexible MOQs, mixed wholesale options, and stronger compliance requirements is likely to influence procurement decisions among wholesalers, importers, and e-commerce brands during 2026.

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