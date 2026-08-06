TideBreakers Calls for Transparency Following the Death of SeaWorld's Beloved Walrus Chou Chou

Chou Chou the walrus

We want the truth. What happened to Chou Chou? How and why did she die and could it have been avoided? SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego - we are asking you for one thing - transparency.” — Marketa Schusterova

TORONTO, CANADA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TideBreakers is calling on SeaWorld to provide a public account of the circumstances surrounding the death of Chou Chou , the much loved walrus that was previously housed at SeaWorld Orlando.Based on information provided to TideBreakers by multiple sources, Chou Chou was transferred from SeaWorld Orlando to SeaWorld San Diego in early 2026 and died shortly after arriving. At the time of this release, TideBreakers is unaware of any public announcement from SeaWorld regarding her death.TideBreakers has received information alleging that Chou Chou was transported by truck rather than by air, despite reported veterinary recommendations favoring air transport. TideBreakers has not independently verified these claims and has asked SeaWorld to clarify the circumstances of the transfer.Among the questions TideBreakers is asking are:1. What factors were considered when determining how Chou Chou would be transported?2. Were veterinary recommendations made regarding the safest method of transport, and if so, how were those recommendations taken into account?3. Was Chou Chou experiencing any health concerns before the transfer, and if so, how were those considered in the decision to relocate her?4. What was the timeline between Chou Chou's arrival in San Diego and her death?5. What was determined to be the cause of her death?6. Has SeaWorld conducted an internal review of the transfer and its outcome?7. Why has no public announcement or tribute been issued regarding Chou Chou's death?Chou Chou was previously featured in SeaWorld's public communications and social media, where she was described as an intelligent, curious, and social walrus. Supporters who followed her life have expressed concern over the absence of public information about what happened to her after her transfer.TideBreakers has contacted SeaWorld seeking comment and answers to these questions.At the time of publication, the organization says it has not received a response.TideBreakers believes the public deserves transparency regarding the welfare of animals in human care and is calling on SeaWorld to provide a full account of the circumstances surrounding Chou Chou's death. Anyone with first-hand information regarding Chou Chou's transfer or other animal welfare concerns is encouraged to contact TideBreakers. The organization says it will treat confidential sources with appropriate care and discretion.TideBreakers has campaigned for the safety and dignity of captive sea mammals all over the world, like orca whales Wikie and Keijo in Marineland Antibes, France to the dolphins at the Hyatt Ziva in Cancun, Mexico. Follow us work at our wesbite, TideBreakers.Rest in Peace Chou Chou - 2010–2026

SeaWorld - What Happened to Chou Chou?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.