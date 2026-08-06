Bipartisan Lawmakers Rev Up Support for “Jay Leno’s Law 2.0”

MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT – California State Senators Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) and Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), and in collaboration with Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), will hold a press conference and rally at the state’s Capitol to urge the passage of Senate Bill 1392 (SB 1392), otherwise known as “Jay Leno’s Law,” ahead of the Assembly Appropriations Committee Suspense hearing.

Leno’s Law would extend California’s smog check exemption to qualifying classic and collectible vehicles manufactured between 1976 and 1985, recognizing their limited use while helping to preserve the state’s automotive heritage.

WHO:

Dave Cortese, CA Senator, District 15

Shannon Grove, CA Senator, District 12

Carmen Vera, Owner of Pasadena Classic Car

Victor Munoz, Senior Manager for State Government Affairs, SEMA

WHERE: California State Capitol, 10th street (between L and N streets), Sacramento

PARKING: Please be advised that media parking will not be available on 10th Street as the street will be closed between L Street and N streets.

WHY:

With the Assembly Appropriations Committee’s Suspense File deadline approaching, supporters are calling for the advancement of SB 1392, “Jay Leno’s Law,” to preserve California’s rich automotive history while providing a reasonable smog check exemption for qualifying collector vehicles manufactured between 1976 and 1985.

VISUALS

15-20 classic and collectible classic vehicles

Senator Cortese and Senator Grove will be available for questions regarding the bill at the end of the press conference

Media planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP directly via email at mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov or at Brooke.lackey@sen.ca.gov or mattd@sema.org.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

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