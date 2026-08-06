Chinese Consul General in Cape Town Ren Faqiang Attends the Inaugural Western Cape Infrastructure Roundtable

On 30 July, Consul General Ren Faqiang attended the Inaugural Western Cape Infrastructure Roundtable at the invitation of the Western Cape Government. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers, and representatives of local municipalities were also present.

During the roundtable, Consul General Ren delivered remarks highlighting China's achievements in infrastructure development and shared China's experience in strategic planning, sustained investment, and technological innovation. He expressed China's readiness to deepen practical cooperation with the Western Cape in the infrastructure sector for mutual benefit and shared development.

Representatives of Chinese entreprises also participated in the roundtable and delivered presentations on their investment and project experience in South Africa, particularly in clean energy and power infrastructure. They reaffirmed their commitment to leveraging their expertise and technology to support the Western Cape's green transition and infrastructure development.