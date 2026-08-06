Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica Wang Jinfeng Attends the Handover Ceremony for the Howard Apartments

On July 29, 2026, His Excellency Wang Jinfeng, Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, attended the Handover Ceremony for the Howard Apartments, and jointly participated in the ribbon-cutting and key-handover ceremony with Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica.

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