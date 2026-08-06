Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Qin Jie Attends the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 FISU World University Squash Championship

On August 2, Consul General Qin Jie attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 FISU World University Squash Championship upon invitation. He interacted with team leaders and athletes from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong SAR teams, encouraging them to foster friendships, enhance exchanges, and bridge cultures through sports.

Hosted by Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai, the 2026 FISU World University Squash Championship takes place from August 3 to 10, bringing together nearly 100 young squash athletes from 14 countries and regions.