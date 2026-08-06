Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yundong Paid a Courtesy Call on Chief of Police of Cyprus Themistos Arnaoutis

On 29 July 2026, Ambassador of China to Cyprus Yang Yundong paid a courtesy call on Chief of Police of Cyprus Themistos Arnaoutis.

Ambassador Yang pointed out that China-Cyprus law enforcement cooperation has achieved great results, contributing to the all-round growth of the China-Cyprus strategic partnership. He stressed that the Chinese side stands ready to work with the Cypriot side to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, take robust actions to combat crime, and safeguard public security and social stability. He also expressed the hope that the Cyprus Police will continue to ensure the safety and security of Chinese nationals living in Cyprus.

Chief of Police Arnaoutis congratulated Ambassador Yang on his assumption of the new post and expressed willingness to further deepen practical cooperation and experience sharing in the law enforcement area with the Chinese side. He noted that the Chinese community in Cyprus abides by laws and regulations and has integrated well into the local society. He reaffirmed that the Cyprus Police will continue to make sure that Chinese nationals can live and work in a secure environment in Cyprus.