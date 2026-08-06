Knoxville Homeowners Encouraged to Complete Mid-Year Roof Maintenance Before Small Problems Become Expensive Repairs

A well-maintained asphalt shingle roof overlooks a Knoxville neighborhood at sunset, highlighting the importance of proactive roof care before small issues become costly repairs. Tony's Roofs is encouraging East Tennessee homeowners to complete a mid-year

As East Tennessee enters the hottest months, Tony's Roofs is encouraging homeowners to take advantage of the season by performing a mid-year roof check

At the end of the day, we're not just installing roofs, Lane said. We're protecting the homes where families make memories. That's a responsibility we take seriously every single day.” — Jacqueline Lane

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knoxville Homeowners Encouraged to Complete Mid-Year Roof Maintenance Before Small Problems Become Expensive RepairsTony's Roofs Shares Expert Tips to Help East Tennessee Homeowners Protect One of Their Biggest InvestmentsAs East Tennessee enters the hottest months of the year, Tony's Roofs is encouraging homeowners to take advantage of the season by performing a mid-year roof maintenance check. After months of spring storms, heavy rain, high winds, humidity, and intense summer sun, roofing systems across the region may be showing signs of wear that often go unnoticed until costly damage occurs.According to local roofing professionals, many major roof repairs begin as small, preventable issues that could have been identified with a simple inspection."Most people don't think about their roof until they notice a water stain on the ceiling," said Jacqueline Lane , Owner and Operator of Tony's Roofs. "By that point, your roof has usually been trying to get your attention for months. Here in East Tennessee, our weather doesn't exactly play nice. One day it's blazing hot, the next day we're getting hammered by thunderstorms. That's why we encourage homeowners to check their roofs before small problems turn into expensive ones. We'd much rather repair a few shingles today than replace rotten decking and drywall six months from now."East Tennessee's unpredictable weather places unique demands on residential roofing systems. Frequent thunderstorms, high winds, hail, heavy rainfall, humidity, and extreme summer temperatures all take a toll on roofing materials. While some storm damage is obvious, many roofing issues remain hidden until water begins making its way inside the home.Tony's Roofs recommends homeowners begin with a simple walk around their property. Missing or curling shingles, dark streaks caused by algae, damaged gutters, fallen tree limbs, or debris on the roof are all signs that further inspection may be necessary.Another often-overlooked maintenance task is cleaning gutters and downspouts. Clogged gutters force rainwater to back up beneath shingles, increasing the risk of roof leaks, wood rot, damaged fascia, and even foundation problems. Keeping gutters clean is one of the easiest—and least expensive—ways to protect an entire roofing system.Homeowners are also encouraged to inspect their attic for warning signs such as water stains, damp insulation, mold, mildew, musty odors, or visible daylight coming through the roof decking. These are often the first indicators of a roofing issue long before a stain appears on the living room ceiling."Your attic usually knows there's a problem before the rest of your house does," Lane explained. "If you can see daylight coming through your roof, rain has already found that opening too. Catching those issues early is what saves homeowners thousands of dollars."Black streaks commonly found on asphalt shingles are another concern throughout Knoxville and surrounding East Tennessee communities. Contrary to popular belief, these stains are typically caused by algae—not dirt. Left untreated, algae retains moisture against roofing materials, accelerating wear while reducing curb appeal. Professional soft washing safely removes algae without damaging shingles.For homeowners with aging asphalt roofs that remain structurally sound, roof rejuvenation has become an increasingly popular option. This innovative treatment restores flexibility to aging shingles, reduces granule loss, improves water resistance, and may extend the life of qualifying roofs by several years—all at a fraction of the cost of replacement."One of our favorite conversations is telling someone they don't need a brand-new roof," Lane said with a laugh. "Most people expect us to walk in trying to sell them the biggest job possible. That's not how we operate. If your roof qualifies for rejuvenation or only needs a repair, we'll tell you. Saving our customers money while protecting their home is always a better business model than selling something they don't need."While homeowners can perform visual inspections from the ground, Tony's Roofs strongly discourages climbing onto roofs without proper training and safety equipment."We appreciate a good DIY project as much as anybody," Lane added. "Painting a bedroom? Go for it. Building a birdhouse? Absolutely. Climbing onto a steep roof because your neighbor said it 'doesn't look that bad'? We'd rather you leave that part to us. We'd like to fix roofs—not broken ankles."For more than 40 years, Tony's Roofs has proudly served Knoxville and communities throughout East Tennessee with roof repairs, roof replacements, roof rejuvenation, gutters, siding, fascia, soffit, decks, and storm damage restoration. Built on honesty, quality craftsmanship, and treating customers like family, the locally owned company continues to help homeowners protect one of their largest investments."At the end of the day, we're not just installing roofs," Lane said. "We're protecting the homes where families make memories. That's a responsibility we take seriously every single day. Whether you need a simple repair, roof rejuvenation, or a complete replacement, our promise is simple—we'll give you honest advice, quality workmanship, and treat your home like it's our own."Homeowners interested in scheduling a professional roof inspection or learning more about preventative roof maintenance are encouraged to contact Tony's Roofs for a free estimate.About Tony's RoofsTony's Roofs is a locally owned and operated roofing company serving Knoxville and surrounding East Tennessee communities. Backed by more than 40 years of roofing experience, the company specializes in roof repairs, roof replacements, roof rejuvenation, gutters, siding, fascia, soffit, decks, and storm damage restoration. Tony's Roofs is committed to providing honest recommendations, exceptional craftsmanship, and customer service that homeowners can trust.Contact:Jacqueline LaneOwner & OperatorTony's Roofs📞 865-455-3820📍 Knoxville, Tennessee

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