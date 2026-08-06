California Democratic Party Supports Proposition 38 to Advance Breakthrough Immunology Medical Research & Cures

Yes on 38 Immunology Medical Research & Cures Initiative Campaign Disclaimer

Prop 38 gives hope to millions of patients and families by supporting research that will help prevent and cure many devastating diseases in our lifetime

As a four-time cancer survivor, I've seen firsthand how years of scientific research can transform a patient's future. Immunotherapies gave me more hope, more time – something every patient deserves.” — Lila Javan, Immunotherapy Patient and Cancer Survivor

SACRAMENTO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Democratic Party announced its support for YES on Proposition 38 , a ballot measure that will advance life-saving research to prevent and cure diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s and heart disease, which impact nearly every California family. The endorsement adds to the growing coalition of Prop 38 supporters that includes patients, health advocates, doctors, researchers, scientists, nurses and social justice advocates.“As a four-time cancer survivor, I've seen firsthand how years of scientific research can transform a patient's future,” Lila Javan, Immunotherapy Patient and Cancer Survivor. “Immunotherapies gave me more hope and more time – something every patient and their family deserves.”Prop 38 will provide $8.4 billion in vitally needed funding for California-based public universities and nonprofit medical research institutions to conduct groundbreaking research to find treatments and cures for debilitating diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, neurodegenerative and autoimmune disorders, and other serious illnesses affecting millions of families.Immunotherapies are a form of medical treatments that harness the body’s own immune system to recognize and stop diseases. In recent years, breakthrough immunotherapies have been developed that prevent and fight cancers like melanoma, lung cancer, certain leukemias and lymphomas, and more.The measure comes at a critical moment as uncertainty in federal research funding threatens scientific progress, delays clinical trials, and puts future medical breakthroughs at risk—a concerning factor that led to overwhelming support of party delegates at the party’s annual convention last weekend.YES on Prop 38 is backed by a broad and diverse coalition that includes:ALS AssociationALS NetworkAlzheimer’s Association/AIMAlzheimer’s Los AngelesAlzheimer’s Orange CountyAlzheimer’s San DiegoAmerican Association of ImmunologistsAmerican Nurses Association\CaliforniaAsian Pacific Islander Forward MovementBladder Cancer Advocacy NetworkBlood Cancer UnitedBrain Technology and Innovation ParkCalifornia Black Health NetworkCalifornia Colorectal Cancer CoalitionCalifornia Human DevelopmentCenter for Employment and TrainingCentral Valley Opportunity CenterCity of HopeComité de Acción del ValleFasterCures of the Milken InstituteFirstDay FoundationFocused Ultrasound FoundationFORCE: Facing Our Risk of Cancer EmpoweredGO2 for Lung CancerHead and Neck Cancer AllianceInternational Myeloma FoundationKidney Cancer AssociationLa Cooperativa Campesina de CaliforniaLatino Diabetes AssociationLiver CoalitionLupus LAMelanoma Research AllianceNational Center for Nano-Bio-ElectronicsNational Multiple Sclerosis SocietyParent Engagement AcademyParkinson Association of Northern CaliforniaParkinson's FoundationPhysicians Committee for Responsible MedicineProstate Cancer FoundationResearch!AmericaSocial Equity LASociety for Brain Mapping & TherapeuticsThe Association for Frontotemporal DegenerationThe Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s ResearchThe Source LGBT+ CenterThe Wall Las MemoriasVia Care Community Health CenterWonder Wood RanchWorld Brain Mapping Foundation*Partial listLearn more at YESon38.com, including a full coalition list and what supporters are saying.

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