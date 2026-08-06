California Democratic Party Supports Proposition 38 to Advance Breakthrough Immunology Medical Research & Cures
Prop 38 gives hope to millions of patients and families by supporting research that will help prevent and cure many devastating diseases in our lifetime
“As a four-time cancer survivor, I've seen firsthand how years of scientific research can transform a patient's future,” Lila Javan, Immunotherapy Patient and Cancer Survivor. “Immunotherapies gave me more hope and more time – something every patient and their family deserves.”
Prop 38 will provide $8.4 billion in vitally needed funding for California-based public universities and nonprofit medical research institutions to conduct groundbreaking research to find treatments and cures for debilitating diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, neurodegenerative and autoimmune disorders, and other serious illnesses affecting millions of families.
Immunotherapies are a form of medical treatments that harness the body’s own immune system to recognize and stop diseases. In recent years, breakthrough immunotherapies have been developed that prevent and fight cancers like melanoma, lung cancer, certain leukemias and lymphomas, and more.
The measure comes at a critical moment as uncertainty in federal research funding threatens scientific progress, delays clinical trials, and puts future medical breakthroughs at risk—a concerning factor that led to overwhelming support of party delegates at the party’s annual convention last weekend.
YES on Prop 38 is backed by a broad and diverse coalition that includes:
ALS Association
ALS Network
Alzheimer’s Association/AIM
Alzheimer’s Los Angeles
Alzheimer’s Orange County
Alzheimer’s San Diego
American Association of Immunologists
American Nurses Association\California
Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement
Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network
Blood Cancer United
Brain Technology and Innovation Park
California Black Health Network
California Colorectal Cancer Coalition
California Human Development
Center for Employment and Training
Central Valley Opportunity Center
City of Hope
Comité de Acción del Valle
FasterCures of the Milken Institute
FirstDay Foundation
Focused Ultrasound Foundation
FORCE: Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered
GO2 for Lung Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer Alliance
International Myeloma Foundation
Kidney Cancer Association
La Cooperativa Campesina de California
Latino Diabetes Association
Liver Coalition
Lupus LA
Melanoma Research Alliance
National Center for Nano-Bio-Electronics
National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Parent Engagement Academy
Parkinson Association of Northern California
Parkinson's Foundation
Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine
Prostate Cancer Foundation
Research!America
Social Equity LA
Society for Brain Mapping & Therapeutics
The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration
The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research
The Source LGBT+ Center
The Wall Las Memorias
Via Care Community Health Center
Wonder Wood Ranch
World Brain Mapping Foundation
*Partial list
Learn more at YESon38.com, including a full coalition list and what supporters are saying.
Claudia Salas Briggs
CS Briggs Consulting
claudia@csbriggsconsulting.com
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