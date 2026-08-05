MPD Arrests Suspect in Edgewood Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Edgewood neighborhood in Northeast.

On Monday, May 11, 2026, at approximately 2:26 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, NE. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, August 5, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34-year-old Lloyd Wright, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 26063997

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