Jennifer Peykar presents her New Collection Flora Marteen inspired by Buenos Aires featuring timeless style

Designer

Flora Marteen proudly introduces the Buenos Aires Resort Collection 2027, an elegant capsule collection inspired by the timeless beauty and romance

My grandmother taught me that beautiful clothing isn't about excess,” — Jennifer Peykar

NEW YORK , NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some fashion collections are inspired by destinations. Others are inspired by memories. Flora Marteen 's Buenos Aires Resort Collection 2027 is inspired by both.For designer Jennifer Peykar , Buenos Aires has never simply been a city on a map. It represents family, legacy, artistry, and the remarkable woman whose influence continues to shape every collection she creates. named after her beloved grandmother, Flora Marteen has always been more than a luxury resort wear label—it is a living tribute to craftsmanship, femininity, and timeless style. The newest collection transports women into the romantic soul of Argentina's capital, where European elegance meets Latin passion. Every silhouette captures the effortless sophistication of strolling beneath the grand boulevards of Recoleta, enjoying an afternoon café along cobblestone streets, or watching the sun set over the Río de la Plata before an evening filled with music, conversation, and tango.This is resort dressing with a story. Buenos Aires has long been celebrated as one of the world's most beautiful capitals. Often called the "Paris of South America," its architecture, historic neighborhoods, tree-lined avenues, and vibrant cultural life have inspired artists, writers, and designers for generations.Jennifer Peykar channels that same spirit into every garment. Flowing silhouettes echo the movement of tango dancers. Soft metallic fabrics capture the glow of city lights reflecting across historic buildings. The delicate knitted and seamless collection mirrors the romance of evening gardens, while refined lace celebrates the perfect travel pieces. The result is a collection that feels simultaneously timeless and refreshingly modern. Few luxury brands possess a story as authentic as Flora Marteen."My grandmother taught me that beautiful clothing isn't about excess," Peykar explains. "It's about confidence, quality, and creating something that makes a woman feel extraordinary. Every collection I design begins with her influence." The Buenos Aires Resort Collection serves as perhaps the most intimate expression of that legacy to date. Whether spending the afternoon aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean, enjoying dinner overlooking the Amalfi Coast, relaxing in St. Barths, attending a summer soirée in the Hamptons, or discovering hidden cafés throughout Buenos Aires, women increasingly seek wardrobes that effortlessly transition from day to evening. That versatility sits at the center of the Buenos Aires Resort Collection.Relaxed silhouettes become elegant evening ensembles with a change of accessories. Lightweight knit dresses pair equally well with sandals at brunch or heels for cocktails. Soft metallic accents add subtle glamour without overwhelming the understated sophistication that defines the brand.Each piece has been intentionally created to simplify luxury travel while elevating every destination. Flora Marteen continues to distinguish itself through exceptional craftsmanship and limited-production design. The perfect travel pieces.

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