Ingram Micro Helps Australian Partners Lead the AI Workplace Transition with ‘The Great Migration’

Official launch of The Great Migration at Ingram Micro Experience 2026. Left to right: Caleb Leung (Ingram Micro), Mo Kandeel (Ingram Micro) and Andy Malakooti (Microsoft)

Initiative unites leading tech vendors, giving channel partners a proven framework to modernise organisations for the AI era.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingram Micro today announced expansive support for Australian partners to help them guide organisations through the AI workplace transition: The Great Migration.Officially launched at Ingram Micro Experience 2026 today at ICC Sydney, The Great Migration connects Microsoft, technology vendors, silicon partners, OEMs and channel partners under a coordinated framework focused on helping organisations to transform AI deployment and achieve real returns on their investments (ROI). Through a coordinated approach, the program brings together security, productivity and AI innovation.The technology market inflection pointAustralia's technology market is at an inflection point driven by three converging trends:• Productivity: AI is rapidly moving from experimentation to everyday business use, creating demand for modern devices and platforms capable of supporting AI workloads.• Security: Millions of ageing devices and unsupported Windows 10 PCs being refreshed as organisations strengthen cybersecurity and modernise legacy environments amid heightened risks.• ROI: Organisations are seeking to scale AI sustainably, balancing productivity gains with performance, security and long-term operating costs.This shift comes as organisations increasingly embed AI into everyday work. The Microsoft 2026 Work Trend Index Annual Report found organisations are moving beyond AI pilots by integrating AI into core business processes, redesigning workflows and reshaping operating models to support new ways of working.Developed and led by Ingram Micro in collaboration with Microsoft and supported by Intel, AMD, Qualcomm Snapdragon, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI and Microsoft Surface, the initiative provides partners with access to education, technical enablement, customer engagement programs, funding opportunities and ecosystem expertise designed to help customers modernise with confidence."The conversation we're having with partners today is fundamentally different from the one we were having even two years ago," said Mo Kandeel, Director Consumer, Client and Endpoint, Ingram Micro. "Australia has largely moved beyond asking whether AI matters. The next challenge is deploying AI in ways that improve productivity while strengthening security, supporting governance and managing cost."That means organisations are increasingly reassessing where AI workloads should run across cloud, edge infrastructure and workplace devices. Rather than treating device refreshes, operating systems upgrades and AI adoption as separate projects, organisations are bringing them together as part of a broader workplace transformation.”“Hybrid AI gives organisations greater choice over where AI workloads are processed. Some will continue to require cloud-scale computing, while others can run closer to the user on AI-ready devices, providing greater flexibility where responsiveness, privacy or local processing matter.”"The Great Migration was created to help partners lead those conversations. Our role is to bring together the ecosystem and provide a framework that helps partners turn technology change into measurable business outcomes."A long-term industry initativeDesigned as a long-term industry initiative, it provides partners with a coordinated framework spanning education, enablement, funding, customer engagement and ecosystem collaboration, helping simplify the transition to AI-ready workplaces.Building on the success of Ingram Micro's 2025 Race to Upgrade, the program expands the conversation beyond Windows 10 upgrades to encompass AI readiness, modern workplace transformation, cybersecurity and long-term business value.‘The Great Migration’ benefits include:• Sales and technical enablement• End Customer workshops and executive briefings• AI PC and Copilot+ PC demonstrations• Marketing and demand generation programs• Migration Acceleration Funds to support End User deployments• Partner incentives• Customer success stories• Ongoing ecosystem collaborationAndy Malakooti, Go To Market Lead, Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Australia & New Zealand, said organisations increasingly require a coordinated ecosystem to help them move from AI experimentation to practical adoption."We're seeing strong interest from organisations looking to combine AI, modern devices and security capabilities into a cohesive workplace strategy. The Great Migration brings together the technology, skills, expertise and ecosystem support needed to help partners guide customers through that transformation and prepare for the next generation of work."Kandeel said the initiative reflects a simple reality: major technology transitions succeed when the industry works together."The future of work will be defined by intelligent computing, modern security and AI-enabled productivity. Every great migration begins with a shared destination and The Great Migration gives partners a shared framework to help customers reach the AI-ready workplace."Australian partners can learn more and access program resources through the dedicated Great Migration Hub on Ingram Micro Xvantage™.About Ingram MicroIngram Micro is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90 per cent of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry's first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalised recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services including financing, specialised marketing, lifecycle management and technical pre- and post-sales professional support.Learn more at https://au.ingrammicro.com Media Contacts:ingrammicro@lumitas.com.au# # #Disclaimer:All information contained above is provided in good faith and has been derived from sources believed to be accurate. To the extent that any information contained is sourced from or contains links to any third-party data or websites, Ingram Micro Pty Ltd makes no representation that the information is accurate or complete.

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